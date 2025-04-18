NFL Writer Makes 'Insanely Bold' Saints NFL Draft Prediction
The New Orleans Saints need to add a quarterback this offseason, especially if veteran signal caller Derek Carr is going to miss the entire campaign with a shoulder injury. A lot of people seem to expect the Saints to pursue Colorado's Shedeur Sanders in the first round of the NFL Draft.
But if the Saints aren't in love with Sanders, they would be better off waiting until next season to select a quarterback at the top of the draft.
NFL Spinzone's Lou Scataglia recently made quite a bold NFL Draft prediction for the Saints, and it doesn't have anything to do with the 2025 NFL Draft. Scataglia predicted the Saints would land the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and that they would use it on Texas quarterback Arch Manning.
"Arch Manning goes first overall to the New Orleans Saints in this mock draft," Scataglia wrote. "His uncles are obviously Peyton and Eli Manning, so this is yet another Manning who figures to make it in the NFL as a quarterback. The Saints are a total disaster and should embrace a 'tanking' year if we are being honest."
While this might seem like a very bold prediction, it's not as insane as it seems.
The Saints could fall into the trap of selecting Sanders just because they need a quarterback instead of because they truly believe in his potential and abilities. This is how teams end up with situations like the Pittsburgh Steelers had with Kenny Pickett.
The idea of waiting and drafting Manning completely revolves around the Saints front office's belief in Sanders. If they're 100 percent certain that he's their guy, there's no reason at all to wait. If New Orleans has doubts, drafting somebody like Tetairoa McMillan at No. 9 and waiting on Manning in 2026 would make sense.
