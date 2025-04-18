Saints Predicted To Make Emergency Draft Day Trade For Shedeur Sanders
The New Orleans Saints need to add a quarterback in the NFL Draft and it seems like they have their eyes on Colorado's superstar signal caller, Shedeur Sanders.
Sanders is projected to fall to the Saints at pick No. 9 in the NFL Draft, but there's a chance a team is willing to trade up and leapfrog the Saints in order to steal Sanders out from under their nose. With that in mind, the Saints may end up needing to trade up a few picks to land the guy they want.
USA Today's Tyler Dragon expected the Saints to do just that. In his recent mock draft, Dragon predicted the Saints would swing an emergency draft day trade with the New York Jets to move up to pick No. 7 and steal Sanders. This deal would presumably be to stop any other team from trading up.
"New Saints coach Kellen Moore inherited Derek Carr. They aren’t in a committed long-term relationship," Dragon wrote. "Plus, Carr is reportedly dealing with a shoulder issue. The Saints can start a new era at QB with Sanders with this projected trade with the Jets. He’s a prototypical dropback passer, and throws with good accuracy and anticipation."
This mock draft doesn't suggest how much draft capital this would cost the Saints, but if it lands them their guy, it'll be worth it.
Sanders is incredibly talented and captivating. He's the kind of signal caller that can learn and develop into a true game-changing talent. Pair that with his larger-than-life personality and the Saints have their potential franchise quarterback.
