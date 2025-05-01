NFL Writer Praises Saints' First Round NFL Draft Selection
The New Orleans Saints had a lot of holes coming into the 2025 NFL Draft. The biggest hole was at quarterback and a lot of experts predicted the Saints would use the No. 9 overall pick in the draft to select a franchise signal caller.
Instead, the Saints landed on Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. at pick No. 9 and the football world has been split on this selection. Some believe the Saints reached on Banks to fill a hole while others believe New Orleans landed the best offensive tackle in the draft.
ESPN's Matt Miller recently listed the Banks pick as his 13th favorite pick in the entire NFL Draft. Banks joins 2024 first-round pick Taliese Fuaga on the Saints' offensive line.
"I absolutely love the Saints pairing Banks, my top-ranked tackle, with Taliese Fuaga, their first-rounder from last year," Miller wrote. "This roster needs an identity and now has one up front. Banks can either play at left tackle with Fuaga replacing Trevor Penning at right tackle or play left guard next to Fuaga."
The Banks selection was a huge pickup for New Orleans. He has the versatility to play nearly any position on the offensive line with the speed and agility to handle left tackle responsibilities.
Banks will likely step into the starting lineup from day one in New Orleans. He was a clear top three offensive tackle in the draft and New Orleans landed him at pick No. 9. He's likely going to make a huge impact and prove the Saints correct in their decision to draft him.
