NFL Writer Reveals Saints' Biggest Roster Need Before NFL Draft
The New Orleans Saints and their fan base are likely looking forward to the NFL Draft as much as any team and fan base. The Saints hold a top 10 pick in the draft and there's a lot of different directions they could choose to go in.
Whichever way the Saints go, they're going to fill a pressing need with their first-round pick at No. 9 overall. It could be used on a quarterback or wide receiver to upgrade the team's offense that struggled a year ago. It could also be used on a defensive lineman or cornerback to upgrade the team's defense that struggled to stop anybody last season.
Either way, the Saints will fill a need this week.
NFL Spinzone's Lou Scataglia recently suggested that quarterback was the biggest need on the Saints' roster ahead of the NFL Draft.
"With Derek Carr now apparently battling a shoulder injury, the New Orleans Saints may have a QB crisis on their hands," Scataglia wrote. "That position could be their most urgent need at the moment."
It's hard to argue the Saints have a bigger hole on their roster than at quarterback. With Derek Carr potentially set to miss the entire 2025 season with a shoulder injury, the Saints will be left with Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener. As we all learned last year, that's far from serviceable at quarterback.
New Orleans could look to fill this huge need by selecting Colorado's Shedeur Sanders or Ole Miss's Jaxson Dart in the first round. There are also options like Louisville's Tyler Shough and Ohio State's Will Howard down the board.
More NFL: Saints Tabbed Favorites To Win Shedeur Sanders Sweepstakes