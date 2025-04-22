Saints Tabbed Favorites To Win Shedeur Sanders Sweepstakes
Shedeur Sanders is one of the more captivating NFL Draft prospects of the 2020's. He's been the top story for the entire offseason, especially since the New Orleans Saints emerged as the heavy favorites to draft him.
But are the Saints actually the most likely landing spot for Sanders?
ESPN's Seth Walder used his "Draft Day Predictor" probability model to analyze the odds of where Sanders would land in the draft. His model listed the Saints as the favorites, with Sanders having a 27 percent chance of landing in New Orleans in the draft.
"The predictor has cooled on the idea of the Colorado QB at Nos. 2 or 3 (currently the (Cleveland) Browns and (New York) Giants, respectively), but those options are still possible; there is a 4% chance he'll go No. 2 and 7% chance he'll go No. 3. Sanders' chances of getting picked increase to 8% at No. 6 ((Las Vegas) Raiders) and 9% at No. 7 ((New York) Jets)," Walder wrote. "Both teams have a less critical need at quarterback, but the opportunity cost is also lower at those selections. After that, his odds really start to spike. The model gives Sanders a 27% chance of getting selected at the Saints' No. 9 pick, making that his likeliest landing spot."
This seems like a very realistic prediction.
Sanders has to fall to the Saints, which seems very likely at this point unless a team like the Pittsburgh Steelers trades up and steals him.
There are some rumors stirring now that indicate the Saints will pass on Sanders at No. 9, but that's hard to believe. New Orleans needs a signal caller, and Sanders is a dynamic talent. It would be quite a shock to see the Saints pass up on him, which is why ESPN's model lists the Saints as the favorites.
