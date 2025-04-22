Saints News Network

Saints Tabbed Favorites To Win Shedeur Sanders Sweepstakes

Who will land Shedeur Sanders in the NFL Draft?

Zach Pressnell

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) talks to ESPN after the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) talks to ESPN after the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images
In this story:

Shedeur Sanders is one of the more captivating NFL Draft prospects of the 2020's. He's been the top story for the entire offseason, especially since the New Orleans Saints emerged as the heavy favorites to draft him.

But are the Saints actually the most likely landing spot for Sanders?

ESPN's Seth Walder used his "Draft Day Predictor" probability model to analyze the odds of where Sanders would land in the draft. His model listed the Saints as the favorites, with Sanders having a 27 percent chance of landing in New Orleans in the draft.

"The predictor has cooled on the idea of the Colorado QB at Nos. 2 or 3 (currently the (Cleveland) Browns and (New York) Giants, respectively), but those options are still possible; there is a 4% chance he'll go No. 2 and 7% chance he'll go No. 3. Sanders' chances of getting picked increase to 8% at No. 6 ((Las Vegas) Raiders) and 9% at No. 7 ((New York) Jets)," Walder wrote. "Both teams have a less critical need at quarterback, but the opportunity cost is also lower at those selections. After that, his odds really start to spike. The model gives Sanders a 27% chance of getting selected at the Saints' No. 9 pick, making that his likeliest landing spot."

This seems like a very realistic prediction.

Sanders has to fall to the Saints, which seems very likely at this point unless a team like the Pittsburgh Steelers trades up and steals him.

There are some rumors stirring now that indicate the Saints will pass on Sanders at No. 9, but that's hard to believe. New Orleans needs a signal caller, and Sanders is a dynamic talent. It would be quite a shock to see the Saints pass up on him, which is why ESPN's model lists the Saints as the favorites.

More NFL: Saints Favored To Draft Offensive Star Not Named Shedeur Sanders

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News