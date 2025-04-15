NFL Writer Reveals Saints' NFL Draft 'Dream Scenario'
The New Orleans Saints have been backed into a corner this offseason. New Orleans could be without franchise quarterback Derek Carr for the entire 2025 season. Carr recently suffered a shoulder injury, and his season is reportedly in question right now.
With this in mind, it's crucial that the Saints hit a home run in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Gilberto Manzano recently revealed what he believes would be the "dream scenario" for the Saints in the NFL Draft. Manzano's "dream scenario" includes drafting Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders at pick No. 9 and Ole Miss star Walter Nolan at pick No. 40.
"Sanders to the Saints might no longer seem like a dream after the shoulder injury to Derek Carr," Manzano wrote. "New Orleans shouldn’t overthink this if Sanders makes it to No. 9. But as for a greedy scenario, the Saints would certainly get their rebuild going in the right direction if they nab Nolen, the massive defensive tackle out of Ole Miss, in the second round after taking Sanders."
Selecting Sanders at pick No. 9 is the clear best-case scenario for the Saints. There's a chance the Saints need to trade up ahead of the New York Jets in order to land Sanders, but either way, the Colorado quarterback needs to land in New Orleans.
Nolan would be a huge pick up in the second round, but it's doubtful that he makes it to the Saints at pick No. 40. He's an incredibly physical prospect with the potential to anchor a defense.
Landing both of these stars in the first two rounds would be a dream come true for the Saints.
