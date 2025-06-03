Saints News Network

NFL Writer Shares Harsh Opinion On Kellen Moore, Saints

The media seemingly doesn't have very high expectations for the Saints this year.

May 10, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore during rookie minicamp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
May 10, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore during rookie minicamp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints have been through quite a wild offseason already. They went through the process of hiring Kellen Moore as the team's new head coach. But that was just the beginning.

The Saints lost franchise quarterback Derek Carr to retirement and struggled to replace him. In the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Saints selected quarterback Tyler Shough as Carr's potential replacement, but a lot of the NFL media is skeptical on New Orleans.

NFL Spinzone's Lou Scataglia doesn't have high hopes for the Saints this season. In fact, Scataglia believes the Saints and Moore could be picking at the top of the first round of the NFL Draft in 2026.

"It might be a rough first year as an NFL head coach for Kellen Moore, who already lost his starting QB to retirement," Scataglia wrote. "Moore is now likely to start one of Tyler Shough or Spencer Rattler for 2025. We could see the Saints picking first overall in the 2026 NFL Draft at this rate."

It's hard to have high expectations for the Saints this season. Moore has all the makings of being an excellent head coach, especially because he's an offensive genius. But with Shough, Spencer Rattler, and Jake Haener as the trio of New Orleans quarterbacks, this seems like a three or four win team.

This doesn't even mention the rest of the roster which is full of struggling talent. The Saints have a few solid pieces including Chris Olave, but they're going to need a full scale rebuild before they compete for anything.

