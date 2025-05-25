NFL Writer Shares Harsh Outlook On Kellen Moore, Saints
The New Orleans Saints hired Kellen Moore to be the team's new head coach this offseason. But Moore is walking into quite a tough situation in New Orleans, especially after Derek Carr opted to retire because of a shoulder injury.
The Saints' roster is filled with rotational talent while there are very few stars. To make matters worse, the Saints likely have the worst quarterback unit in the league which is headlined by second round pick Tyler Shough.
NFL Spinzone's Lou Scataglia recently put together a record prediction for the Saints and first year head coach Kellen Moore. Scataglia predicted the Saints would go 2-15 and shared some pretty harsh criticism of the team.
"We might be looking at what could be the worst NFL team in the 17-game regular season era. The New Orleans Saints have virtually nothing going for them and are probably going to pick first overall in the 2026 NFL Draft," Scataglia wrote.
Looking at the Saints' roster, a two-win season is completely in the picture. Last season, the Saints looked completely lost on offense when Carr was missing time with injuries. Now, they'll be without him for the entire season.
Without Carr, the ball will be handed to Shough, Spencer Rattler, or Jake Haener on a consistent basis. None of these young quarterbacks seem ready to be a starter in the NFL in the slightest. To make matter even worse, the roster built around the quarterback isn't anything to call home about either.
All in all, the Saints are facing an uphill battle to get three or four wins this year. It wouldn't be shocking to see New Orleans go into each game as the underdog.
