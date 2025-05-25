Saints News Network

Saints 2023 Draft Pick Reportedly On 'Roster Bubble'

The Saints could cut ties with one of their 2023 draft picks this offseason.

Aug 25, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints helmet on the turf during warmups before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints have already made a lot of crucial roster decisions, but they still have a few more to make with OTAs and training camp coming up.

Potentially the biggest decision that's going to be made over the next few months is who's going to start at quarterback for Kellen Moore's squad. But that's far from the only decision to be made.

Saints Wire's Bob Rose recently suggested New Orleans could cut ties with 2023 draft pick, Nick Saldiveri.

"Even with the many offensive line issues the Saints have had in the last two years, Saldiveri has seen the field little," Rose wrote. "When he has played, he's had issues with consistency and has shown little development. 

"New Orleans spent another first-round pick on an offensive lineman, drafting Texas tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. There's a strong possibility that either Banks or tackle Trevor Penning will move inside to guard. The Saints also signed free agent guard Dillon Radunz, a former NFL starter, and versatile interior blocker Will Clapp. It feels like Saldiveri will need to take a major leap in his effectiveness to crack the roster even as a backup."

The Saints went aggressive to upgrade the offensive line this offseason. Instead of going after an edge rusher, they grabbed offensivetackle Kelvin Banks Jr. in the first round. This should tell you all you need to know about Saldiveri's future in New Orleans.

If he doesn't look sharp in the preseason, there's a good chance the Saints cut ties with him before the season.

