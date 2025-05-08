Saints News Network

NFL Writer Shares Obvious Concerns Over Saints' Quarterback Room

The Saints have one of the worst quarterback rooms in the league.

Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) jokes with quarterback Spencer Rattler (18) after a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints have a disaster of a quarterback room right now and it all stems from a Derek Carr shoulder injury.

Carr reportedly has a shoulder injury that could keep him off the field for the entire 2025 season. In response to this, the Saints opted to draft Louisville's Tyler Shough at the top of the second round of the NFL Draft. Shough joins Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener in a questionable QB room in New Orleans.

Sayre Bedinger of NFL Spinzone recently shared some obvious concerns with the Saints' quarterback room. Bedinger ranked the NFC South as the worst quarterback division in football and placed the Saints in last place in the division in terms of QB play.

"Yes, the Saints still technically have Derek Carr, but do they really have Derek Carr? Who knows when we’re going to see Carr again? I would guess that we’re going to see Tyler Shough as the primary starter this coming season for the Saints, but things are a bit of a mess right now at this position in New Orleans," Bedinger wrote.

Without Carr, the Saints' quarterback room is a disaster. Last season, the Saints looked horrendous in the games where Rattler or Haener started. Without Carr, the team looked completely lost. It's hard to imagine either young signal caller has made any drastic improvements in the last few months.

Shough is a wild card though. He might be injury prone and older than typical rookies, but he still has quite a bit of talent. There's a chance he could shock some people and win the Saints a few games.

