Saints Should Sign Newly Released $39 Million Playmaker
The New Orleans Saints' offense looks like a disaster right now and it all stems around the quarterback position.
The Saints could be without Derek Carr for the season due to an injury and they opted to draft injury-prone prospect Tyler Shough to replace him. Shough might not be ready to start right away, but he's definitely not going to find success if the Saints don't add a wide receiver or two ahead of the season.
Right now, the Saints have Chris Olave, but not much else besides him. Even Olave has a history of concussions that make him a bit of a question mark, too. This wide receiver core won't be enough for Shough to find success in the NFL.
The Saints should take a chance on newly released wide receiver Gabe Davis, formerly of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jacksonville opted to release Davis on Wednesday morning after one season with the team.
Davis recorded 20 catches for 239 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games for the Jaguars. Before that, he recorded nearly 3,000 yards and 27 touchdowns in four years with the Buffalo Bills.
Davis is still just 26 years old and has a lot of talent. The Saints could sign him on an affordable deal in free agency now that he sits there waiting to be signed. It would certainly be an upgrade for their offense.
He's right around Shough's age, so there's potential for the duo to grow together in the NFL, too.
