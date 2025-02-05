NFL Writer Suggests Saints Could Trade Quarterback To NFC Contender
The New Orleans Saints have an uphill battle to fight this offseason. Not only was their 2024 roster not good enough to compete for a Super Bowl, but they're in the worst possible situation with their money.
New Orleans is currently $60 million over the cap which ranks dead last in the NFL.
Many speculate the Saints could trade quarterback Derek Carr this offseason to save some money, but others argue against it.
John Sigler of USA Today recently predicted the Saints could trade one of their quarterbacks this offseason, but he wasn't talking about Carr. Sigler suggested the Saints could trade Spencer Rattler to the Seattle Seahawks in order to reunite the young quarterback with Klink Kubiak.
"One curve ball to watch for? Rattler could be traded to the Seattle Seahawks, reuniting him with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and maybe his quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko," Sigler wrote. "Seattle can cut Geno Smith and save $31 million. They also have Sam Howell and Jaren Hall on the roster, but Kubiak hasn’t worked with either of them before. Crazier things have happened."
Rattler was the Saints' 5th round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and many still believe he could turn into a decent quarterback. Trading him now would feel a bit desperate and even a little odd based on the Saints' current quarterback depth chart.
If the Seahawks are willing to part ways with a draft pick better than a 5th round pick, the Saints may actually explore this idea.
More NFL: Derek Carr To Steelers? Saints Linked To Potential Blockbuster Trade