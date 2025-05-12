Saints Tabbed Better Fit Than Steelers For Ex-Jets Star
The New Orleans Saints could look to add another quarterback following the shocking retirement of Derek Carr. Carr's retirement clears $30 million from the team's payroll, which opens them up to expensive options like Aaron Rodgers.
Rodgers has long been pursued by the Pittsburgh Steelers, but no deal has come together yet.
CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin recently suggested the Saints could be a better fit in the Rodgers sweepstakes than the Steelers.
"But here's the greatest rub, for both Rodgers and the Saints: Unlike the Steelers, the Saints do not play in the AFC North, which includes a pair of justified Super Bowl aspirants in the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals," Benjamin wrote. "They play in the NFC South, which over the last three seasons has crowned a champion with these final records: 8-9, 9-8, 10-7.
If you're Rodgers, at 41 years old, admittedly on your last NFL legs, hesitant about signing up for the one-and-done Steelers show, that should scream "potentially better opportunity." Maybe it's not a slam dunk. But the idea of outlasting the Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers for the chance at a home playoff game sure sounds just as, if not more, enticing than wearing the black and gold just to go toe to toe with Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, etc."
While Benjamin makes a good point with the difference in divisions, it's important to note the Steelers are a much better team, besides quarterback, than the Saints. The Steelers have a very good defense and a great coaching staff, neither of which the Saints have proved to have yet.
Either way, the Saints could still make a solid run at Rodgers, though there aren't any reports indicating they're doing so yet.
