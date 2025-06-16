NFL Writer Suggests Saints Rookie Under Most Pressure In 2025
The New Orleans Saints look like a disaster this season and the year hasn't really began yet.
The team lost Derek Carr to retirement and haven't really replaced him. They drafted quarterback Tyler Shough in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but that was the only quarterback addition made in New Orleans this offseason.
Bleacher Report's Damian Parson recently suggested Shough was the rookie with the most pressure on his shoulders this season. Shough is expected to battle Rattler for the QB1 role in New Orleans this season.
"The pressure is on for Shough to claim the QB1 title for the Saints’ offense," Parson wrote. "The new front office and coaching staff spent a top-40 pick on Shough, and Rattler was a selection made by the last regime. Shough should have the leg up on his competition.
"Training camp practices will be padded, meaning more contact. Shough’s biggest issue as a prospect was how he handled pressure and the decision-making under it. Training camp will be the time to prove he is up for the task and ready to lead this franchise back to relevancy and success."
Shough undoubtably has some of the most pressure on him this season. He's expected to come in, win the QB1 job, start as a rookie, and show some promise, all while playing on one of the worst rosters in football.
The NFC South is bad enough that Shough might be able to win a few games, but the pressure is on. If he doesn't show some serious promise, the Saints will likely look to replace him at the top of the first round next offseason.
