NFL Writer Claims Saints Season Rides On Pair Of Young Players
The New Orleans Saints have one of the most disastrous quarterback rooms in the entire league. 2025 NFL Draft pick Tyler Shough and young signal caller Spencer Rattler are expected to battle for the position as we head closer to the season.
Neither of these guys have separated themselves from the other to this point, but the position battle will certainly be something to follow over the next few weeks.
NFL Spinzone's Sayre Bedinger recently suggested the most pressure of the Saints' season was on the shoulders of quarterbacks Shough and Rattler.
"If the Saints can get any semblance of solid productivity out of their quarterback position this season, they’ll vastly exceed some extremely low expectations," Bedinger wrote. "Right now, the competition of Tyler Shough vs. Spencer Rattler isn’t exactly inspiring or riveting.
"The Saints have spent a lot of money for a team that’s expected to be bad. They waited a long time to hire Kellen Moore as their head coach after he helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl. They are giving off confidence in their offseason plan, but the wrench Derek Carr threw into things makes this an even more pressure-packed situation for a couple of young QBs who could be fighting against the lust for whoever could be the Saints’ next top-5 draft pick."
The Saints don't have a very talented roster, to put it bluntly. In fact, their roster is one of the worst, if not the worst, in the league. If they get some solid quarterback production, they could sneak out a few wins with this lackluster roster. But if the quarterback, whether it be Shough or Rattler, struggles, the Saints could end up winning just one or two games on the season.
