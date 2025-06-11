NFL Writer Urges Ex-Saints All-Pro Superstar To Retire
Following the 2023 season, the New Orleans Saints opted to release star wide receiver Michael Thomas. The two-time All-Pro would go unsigned in 2024 while he still sits in free agency ahead of this season.
At this point, it doesn't seem as though the veteran wideout is going to get a new contract. He hasn't officially retired at this point, but it seems like that would be the best decision for the former Saints star.
Alex Hoegler of Total Pro Sports recently supported this idea as they urged Thomas to retire ahead of the upcoming season.
Thomas spent his entire seven year NFL career with the Saints. The Ohio State product was a superstar during his first four years in the league. In year four, he brought in 149 catches for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns. Across his first four seasons in the league, he caught 32 touchdowns.
But after this incredible start, Thomas would quickly fall off. He only played in seven games in 2020, but still brought in nearly six catches per game. He missed the entire 2021 season with an ankle injury and never found his form again.
Thomas would play two more seasons with the Saints before they cut him after the 2023 campaign.
If Thomas opts to retire, he put together a great seven-year career with the Saints. Unfortunately, he never lived up to the career expectations that were placed on him early in his tenure with New Orleans.
It's time for the veteran to hang up the cleats.
