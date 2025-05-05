Saints News Network

NFL Writer Urges Saints To Look Ahead To 2026, Arch Manning

Is 2025 going to be a waste for the Saints?

Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough during Pro Day at the UofL Football's Trager Indoor Practice Facility Tuesday, March 25, 2025.
The New Orleans Saints might be without franchise quarterback Derek Carr this season. To replace Carr, the Saints used a second-round draft pick on Louisville signal caller Tyler Shough.

A lot of people didn't like this draft selection for the Saints, but their front office and coaching staff seems to be in love with the rookie's tools and skillset.

Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski recently suggested the Saints should look past the 2025 season and toward Arch Manning and the 2026 season. Considering the Saints just drafted Shough, seemingly to be their top quarterback, this suggestion is quite shocking.

"Shough should be starting out of the gate since he'll turn 26 as a rookie after spending seven seasons bouncing between the Oregon Ducks, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Louisville Cardinals," Sobleski wrote. "As mentioned, he has a significant injury and only one season as a full-time starter. His traits may be impressive, but his resume doesn't inspire a lot of confidence. Shough's draft status also doesn't dictate a look beyond the upcoming campaign, especially if the Saints find themselves among next year's top-five draft picks."

It's hard to make a suggestion like this to any team in the league, let alone one that just draft a quarterback in the second-round.

In all likelihood, the Saints will be back at the top of the NFL Draft in 2026. This could end up landing them a quarterback like Arch Manning, but it would reflect horribly on the team's decision to draft Shough.

Only time will tell.

