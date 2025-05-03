NFL Writer Predicts Saints' UDFA Will Make Team's Roster
The New Orleans Saints had one of the more controversial NFL Draft classes in the league this year, largely because of their second-round selection of Tyler Shough.
The Saints still brought in some serious impact players this offseason, including undrafted free agents. There were a lot of holes on the roster the Saints needed to fill, and New Orleans has done its best to patch these holes.
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski recently predicted the Saints had an undrafted free agent, punter James Burnip, who could make the team's roster out of camp.
"Only one punter, Jeremy Crawshaw, heard his name called during the 2025 NFL draft," Sobleski wrote. "An argument can be made in James Burnip's favor that he was the top-rated prospect at the position despite going undrafted. The New Orleans Saints are definitely positioned to upgrade on special teams with Burnip now in the mix. A season ago, the Saints signed another undrafted punter in Matthew Hayball.
"The rookie finished 30th and 25th in punting average and net punting average, respectively. To be fair, Hayball did an excellent job as a directional punter with good hang time to minimize returns. A fellow Australian, Burnip outperformed each of the two previously mentioned numbers during his final season on campus, while getting excellent hangtime and minimal return yardage."
This isn't a bad prediction.
The Saints desperately needed to add to their special teams unit, and Burnip is arguably the best punter in the draft. He also comes from a respectable, storied college football program, which indicates he'll likely be mature and developed as he enters the league.
