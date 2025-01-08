Offseason Guide: 2025 Calendar and Key Dates For the New Orleans Saints
The Saints offseason will be long, but they'll be back on the field before you know it. Over the next few months, New Orleans has to hire a new head coach, get under the salary cap, make big decisions on free agents, scout for college prospects and much more.
Here's a glimpse at what the offseason calendar looks like for the Saints, with the biggest dates to remember for each month.
NFL Offseason Calendar for the Saints
January
Jan. 6 - Clubs may begin signing free agent players for the 2025 season, including players from the CFL.
Jan. 10-12 - College Gridiron Showcase (Fort Worth, Texas)
Jan. 11-13 - Super Wild Card Weekend
Jan. 18-19 - Divisional Playoff Games
Jan. 20 - NCAA National Championship Game (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia)
Jan. 26 - AFC/NFC Championship Games
Jan. 30 - East-West Shrine Bowl (AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas)
February
Feb. 1 - Senior Bowl (Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Alabama)
Feb. 2 - Pro Bowl (Orlando, Florida)
Feb. 9 - Super Bowl LIX (Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana)
Feb. 18 - Teams may designate Franchise or Transition Players
Feb. 22 - HBCU Legacy Bowl (Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana)
Feb. 24-March 3 - NFL Scouting Combine (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana)
March
March 4 - Deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players
March 10-12 - The NFL's 'Legal' Tampering period starts for free agents
March 12 - New league year starts at 3 p.m. CT. The Saints must be in compliance with the salary cap and this is when free agents may be signed to the team.
March 28 - UFL Season kicks off
March 30-Apr. 2 - Annual League Meeting (The Breakers, Palm Beach, Florida)
April
Apr. 7 - Offseason program can begin for the Saints being that a new head coach will be in place
Apr. 24-26 - NFL Draft (Green Bay, Wisconsin)
May-July
May 1 - Deadline for fifth-year option decisions
May 2-5 or May 9-12 - Clubs may elect to hold their one three-day post-Draft rookie minicamp from Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday on one of the two weekends following the Draft.
May 12 - Rookie Football Development Programs begin
May 14 - NFLPA Rookie Premiere (Los Angeles, California)
May 20-21 - Spring League Meeting/Coach Accelerator (Omni Viking Lakes Hotel, Minneapolis, Minnesota)
Mid-May - Saints Hall of Fame Golf Classic (Kenner, LA)
Mid-May - NFL Schedule will drop
Late May - Three weeks of OTAs
June 1 - Deadline for prior club to send “June 1 Tender” to its unsigned restricted free agents who received a qualifying offer for a right of first refusal only in order for such player to be subject to the CBA’s “June 15 Tender” provision.
Mid-June - Mandatory Minicamp
June 15 - Deadline for club to withdraw higher qualifying offer to restricted free agents and still retain exclusive negotiating rights by substituting lower “June 15 Tender” of one-year contract at 110 percent of the player’s prior-year Paragraph 5 Salary (with all other terms of his prior-year contract carried forward unchanged).
Late June - Rookie Readiness Program to be held at individual clubs
Mid-July - Clubs are permitted to open preseason training camp for rookies (defined as a player who has never signed an NFL player contract with a club in a prior league year) beginning seven days prior to the club’s mandatory reporting date for veteran players. A club’s preseason training camp will be deemed to have officially opened on the designated reporting date for all rookies.
Clubs may require first-year players (defined as a player who signed a player contract with any NFL club in a prior league year, but who does not have a pension-credited season) to report on the designated reporting date for all rookies, or at any time thereafter, including, but not limited to, the designated reporting date for veteran quarterbacks and injured players, or the designated reporting date for all other veteran players.
Veteran quarterbacks and “injured players” (as defined in CBA Article 21, Section 6) may be required to report to the club’s preseason training camp no earlier than five days immediately prior to the mandatory reporting date for all other veteran players, provided the club has already opened (or simultaneously opens) its official preseason training camp for all rookies.