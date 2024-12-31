One Saint Is Playing His Best Football Despite Bleak Season
There haven't been many bright spots this season for the New Orleans Saints. At 5-11 entering the last game of the regular season, the Saints have turned in their worst year since the Hurricane Katrina disaster of 2005. They've lost double-digit games for just the third time in 25 years.
A once New Orleans formidable defense has sunk to the lower depths of the NFL. The Saints rank at the bottom of the league in most every meaningful category. This is a unit that has been comparatively healthy, unlike the team's offensive side.
Injuries have decimated a promising start by the New Orleans offense. Starters or major contributors like Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Taysom Hill, Derek Carr, Erik McCoy, and Lucas Patrick have missed major portions of the year.
Despite the mess on both sides, Kamara rushed for a career-best 950 yards and was well on his way to his first 1,000-yard campaign before sustaining a groin injury. Second-year DT Bryan Bresee is also having a career year and has been one of the defense's lone bright spots.
There has been another Saints player who is having a career year amid a lost season.
Foster Moreau, TE
A graduate of Jesuit High School in New Orleans, Moreau also went on to star at LSU before being drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders.
Moreau played his first four years with the Raiders, catching 91 passes for 1,107 yards and 12 touchdowns. His best season was his last in Las Vegas, with 33 receptions for 420 yards.
During the 2023 offseason, Moreau looked to return home and sign with the Saints. First, however, was a diagnosis of hodgkins lymphoma caught during a routine physical. Fortunately, Moreau was given a clean bill of health after treatment and was still signed by New Orleans in the spring.
In his first year with New Orleans, Moreau missed two games but played 53% of the offensive snaps. Used mostly as a blocker, he had 21 receptions for 193 yards and one touchdown. Most of that production came in Weeks 6 and 7, when he had a combined seven catches for 66 yards.
As injuries depleted the Saints of literally all their offensive stars, Foster Moreau emerged as one of the most consistent weapons. He started off the year strong, catching all four of his targets for 43 yards and a leaping touchdown grab in the season opener against the Carolina Panthers.
As offensive players around him were dropping like flies, Moreau remained a constant for the offense and saw his role grow. Always an important blocker for the running game, he began to be a consistent safety valve for quarterbacks Derek Carr and Spencer Rattler. He'd even get more passing plays designed for him as the receiving corps became depleted beyond recognition.
Moreau was quiet for a few games after the opener. He'd catch a total of three passes for 15 yards, though one for a touchdown, in four games between Weeks 2 and 5. Against Tampa Bay and Denver in Weeks 6 and 7 however, he'd have four receptions for 92 yards. Included among those was a 41-yard catch and another for 32 yards.
Once wideouts Rashid Shaheed (knee) and Chris Olave (concussion) were knocked out for the year, Moreau became one of the few experienced pass catchers left. In the second half of the year, he's been a more productive weapon than at any other point in his career.
Over the last six games, Moreau has caught 16 passes out of 22 targets for 215 yards and two touchdowns. Surprisingly and for really the first time, he's been utilized as a downfield weapon. At 6'4" and 250-Lbs., he's also been a load to tackle and has shown nice elusiveness after short or intermediate receptions.
Moreau, 27, has 28 receptions for 382 yards and a team-high five touchdown catches. He's been a reliable target in traffic, making some terrific contested catches. Moreau's five touchdown receptions are tied with his career high from his 2019 rookie season. He's just five catches and 38 yards from matching career bests in both categories.
Foster Moreau may not have the numbers of fellow tight end Juwan Johnson, who has 44 catches and 468 yards. Unlike the more athletic Johnson as well as several others on the team, Moreau has been extremely consistent throughout an otherwise rough year.
In fact, Moreau has continued to play hard no matter what the circumstances, something that cannot be said for too many others wearing a Saints uniform in 2024. Moreau does not have the physical abilities of the league's top tight ends. However, his high effort, versatility, and newly found productivity will allow him to carve out a role in the new regime to be put together after this season.