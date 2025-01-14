Player Decisions At Penn State May Affect Saints Draft Strategy
The New Orleans Saints have a lot of needs as they'll enter the 2025 NFL Draft. It's impossible to accurately project what the New Orleans draft strategy will be until the team hires a new head coach. However, it's obvious from the Saints 5-12 finish that they have pressing needs at several spots.
One school that isn't likely to figure heavily in the New Orleans draft plans now is the Penn State Nittany Lions. On Monday, four prominent Nittany Lions players announced their intention to return to the university for the 2025-26 season.
• Drew Allar, QB
• Nicholas Singleton, RB
• Kaytron Allen, RB
• Dani Dennis-Sutton, DE
Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter is still projected to be a top-10 pick. Currently, New Orleans owns the ninth overall choice in the first round. Abdul Carter would certainly fill one major need for the Saints. However these other Penn State players were all expected to get significant attention in this year's draft.
Drew Allar
A junior, Allar completed 66.5% of his throws for 3,327 yards with 24 touchdowns and 8 interceptions this season. He also rushed for 302 yards and six additional scores.
A two-year starter that also saw significant time as a freshman, Allar showed improved decision-making this year to add to his list of impressive physical measurables.
Listed at 6'5" and 245-Lbs., Allar has the arm strength and athleticism that NFL scouts loved. He also showed improved accuracy in 2024, despite the lack of a consistent wide receiver.
Some scouts projected Allar as high as a top-15 pick. His floor figured to be no lower than the second round.
Returning to Penn State should help boost Allar'Allar's draft stock even more. However, his decision this year may disappoint some Saints fans who were desperately hoping for a replacement to QB Derek Carr in this year's draft.
Nick Singleton
A junior, Singleton has been a major part of the Penn State attack since arriving on campus in 2022. This year, Singleton rushed for 1,099 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 6.4 per carry. He also added 41 receptions for 375 yards and five additional scores.
This was Singleton's second 1,000-yard rushing season in three years. His career total stands at 2,912 yards and 32 touchdowns. He has eight career 100-yard games and 13 more outings with at least 70 yards on the ground.
Singleton has a powerful build at 6-feet and 227-Lbs. and can be effective between the tackles. What makes him special is his vision and burst to create big plays.
Most scouts had a second-round grade on Singleton, with a potential late first-round possibility. Some had him as the second highest rated back behind Ashton Jeanty of Boise State.
Kaytron Allen
Allen joined Singleton as a freshman in the Penn State backfield in 2022. The two have made a formidable tandem since, pacing a ground game that's been among the best in college football.
Allen had a career-best 1,108 rushing yards in 2024, scoring eight times and averaging five yards per carry. While not the receiver that Singleton is, Allen still caught 18 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns.
For his career, Allen has 2,877 yards rushing and 24 scores on the ground. He has eight career 100-yard outings with 15 more games with at least 70 yards rushing.
At 5'11" and 229-Lbs., Allen is more of a prototype power runner than Singleton. He doesn't have Singleton's elusiveness, but does have decent breakaway speed and runs with outstanding strength and leverage.
Allen was an almost sure Day 2 pick if he declared, with the ceiling of a high second round selection. With Alvin Kamara, the Saints didn't necessarily need a featured back. However, either Singleton or Allen may have been a Day 2 consideration for a New Orleans offense that had no viable backfield complement to Kamara.
Dani Dennis-Sutton
Dennis-Sutton has been an underrated part of an improving Penn State defense since arriving as a freshman in 2022. Over his three-year Nittany Lions career, he has 15 sacks, 23 tackles for loss, two interceptions, and six fumbles forced or recovered.
Overshadowed by his more dynamic teammate Abdul Carter, Dennis-Sutton had the best production of his career this season. He had 8.5 sacks to go along with 13 stops for loss among 42 total tackles. Only Carter had more sacks or tackles for loss among Nittany Lion defenders.
Dennis-Sutton has prototype size for a defensive end at 6'5" and 272-Lbs. He also has underrated agility along the edge, a combination that had many scouts projecting him as a late Day 2 choice. For a Saints team that made few big plays this season, especially along the edge, a playmaking edge rusher should be considered a major need.
Penn State still has two players considered the best at their position in this year's draft class. Abdul Carter was already mentioned. Tight end Tyler Warren is another probable first round pick.
The Nittany Lions are coming off a 13-3 season and a last-second loss in the CFP semifinals. The return of Allar, Singleton, Allen, and Dennis-Sutton will make Penn State among the top national title favorites next season. However, it weakens this year's draft class at a few positions of need for the New Orleans Saints.