Pre-Game Access: Saints' Top Stars Who Likely Sit Out the Final Preseason Game
NEW ORLEANS -- As the Saints get ready to suit up for their preseason finale against the Titans, here's some information to pass along regarding who we might not see in this game. We didn't expect the starters to play, but based on pre-game warmups, here's who likely isn't playing and why.
These are the players who did the pre-game warmup routine similar to what we see on game day from the inactive pool: Cesar Ruiz, Carl Granderson, Erik McCoy, Demario Davis, Derek Carr, Alontae Taylor, Tyrann Mathieu, Pete Werner, Foster Moreau, Taysom Hill, Paulson Adebo Jr., Willie Gay Jr., Alvin Kamara, Chase Young, Nathan Shepherd, Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Lucas Patrick.
Having Patrick in there could mean that he's won the starting left guard job. Naturally, we'll see if anything changes when the Saints kick off at 1 p.m. CT, but this is the typical vibe we get. This list doesn't include players like Chris Olave or Cam Jordan, but we're not expecting them to play. Trevor Penning was doing warmups, as well as Taliese Fuaga, indicating that they should both play.
Other notes from pre-game would be that Kool-Aid McKinstry (knee) and Nick Saldiveri (calf) made appearances. That's encouraging for McKinstry, in particular. Mason Tipton (hamstring) is on the field for warmups. We'll see if he gets in.