Rams-Saints Trade Buzz Gaining Steam As QB Questions Linger
The New Orleans Saints have some serious question marks at quarterback. After Derek Carr's retirement and a lengthy quarterback battle, head coach Kellen Moore opted to name Spencer Rattler the starter in New Orleans.
While Rattler hasn't been great, he hasn't been bad either, so the Saints will likely roll forward with him. However, there's a chance they could look to add a veteran to the team in order to boost their offense.
Bailey Bassett of ClutchPoints recently suggested the Saints could pursue Jimmy Garoppolo, the backup quarterback of the Los Angeles Rams, to bolster Coach Moore's quarterback room this season.
Saints could pursue Rams' Jimmy Garoppolo to bolster QB room
"The New Orleans Saints need some leadership in their quarterback room. The team’s two quarterbacks under contract are Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough, who are sophomore and rookie signal callers, respectively," Bassett wrote. "The Saints aren’t in a position to win games this year, so they might as well continue throwing the youngsters into the fire in an effort to spark development. However, a guiding light in the form of a veteran quarterback could be beneficial for both Rattler and Shough.
"Jimmy Garoppolo is one of the best backup quarterbacks in the NFL. Trading for him could help in the development of Rattler and/or Shough, although it is possible that the Saints will find a new quarterback after the season. The one thing that could prevent a Garoppolo trade is the fact that Matthew Stafford came into the season with back problems, so the Rams may want to hold on to their backup."
This would be a bit of a head-scratcher for the Saints, as Garoppolo wouldn't take them to the Super Bowl. In fact, he might not be too much of an upgrade over Rattler, especially in the long term.
But if Moore and the coaching staff are worried about Rattler and rookie Tyler Shough, there's a chance they want a move like this to be made. At the very least, it would add solid depth to the team. The Saints could start Rattler until he proves to be a bad option. At that point, they'd be able to turn the season over to Garoppolo instead of forcing Shough to take the reins.
