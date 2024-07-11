Ranking The Best That The NFC South Has To Offer At Cornerback
The NFC South has been the most lowly regarded division in the NFL for the last few years. It's a division that has a combined record of just 56-80 over the last two seasons, a winning percentage of .412. Only the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a winning record over that span, with both recording a mediocre 9-8 mark last season.
Most of the division's struggles have been because of inconsistent or poor offensive play. Defensively, three of the four teams in the NFC South have been at least solid, if not better.
Outside of a few very good receivers and a couple of standout running backs, the majority of the star power in this division has been on the defensive side. Today, the Saints News Network takes a look at the top five cornerbacks in the NFC South.
5. Jaycee Horn, Panthers
The eighth overall choice in the 2021 NFL Draft out of South Carolina, Horn is the son of former Saints standout WR Joe Horn. Jaycee has not had much early success in his NFL career, in large part because of a series of injuries. A broken foot caused him to miss the last 14 games of 2021, then a wrist injury sidelined him for the last three games of 2022. Last season, a hamstring injury sidelined him for a total of 11 contests.
Horn has flashed the abilities that caused Carolina to view him as an elite corner. In 22 games played, he's shown strong man coverage capability and has four interceptions with 13 pass breakups. Over those 22 outings, he's allowed only 54% completion percentage when targeted while surrendering just three scores.
Horn would undoubtedly be higher on this list if he could stay in the lineup. After gutting their defensive talent this offseason, the Panthers are counting on him to do just that in the 2024 season.
4. Jamel Dean, Buccaneers
A third-round choice out of Auburn in the 2019 NFL Draft, Dean has always been an underrated contributor for the Tampa Bay defense. His postseason play during the Buccaneers 2020-21 Super Bowl run is often overlooked.
Better as an off-ball corner, Dean has seven interceptions and 53 passes broken up over a five-year career. He's been affected by nagging injuries the last two years, breaking up four throws and allowing 66.1% completion percentage with no interceptions in 13 games last season.
Tampa Bay traded away top corner Carlton Davis this offseason. With his loss, Dean and the promising Zyon McCollum become the primary cornerback duo. Dean must bounce back after a down year for the Buccaneers to remain an effective defense.
3. Paulson Adebo, Saints
New Orleans selected Adebo out of Stanford with a third-round choice in the 2021 NFL Draft. He quickly earned a starting spot opposite Marshon Lattimore, giving the Saints a physical and playmaking man coverage tandem. After three interceptions, eight passes broken up, and less than 62% completion percentage allowed as a rookie, Adebo showed some inconsistencies in 2022. He'd bounce back with a fury in 2023.
You can make a strong argument that Adebo was the defensive MVP for the Saints last season. With Lattimore missing seven games, it was Adebo often tasked with covering an opponent’s top wideout. He responded with a career-best four interceptions and allowing only 55% completion percentage with one score when targeted. His 18 passes broken up were the second highest in the league.
Adebo, just 25, now enters a contract year. He could move within the league's top-tier corners with another big season, and the money that comes along with it. On the field, Adebo is part of an elite cornerback foursome that also includes Lattimore, Alontae Taylor, and rookie Kool-Aid McKinstry.
2. A.J. Terrell, Falcons
Atlanta selected Terrell out of Clemson with the 16th choice in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. For the last several seasons, he's been one of the very few bright spots on a poor Falcons defense.
Terrell has four interceptions with 45 passes broken up over his four-year career. Three of those picks, along with 16 throws broken up, came during the 2021 season. Since then, teams without an elite wideout have often thrown away from him when possible. Over the last three years, Terrell has allowed only 53.7% completion rate when he has been targeted.
Atlanta is counting on defensive improvement in 2024. They ranked eighth against the pass last season. One reason is that opponents had a great deal of success on the ground. However, Terrell was also a major reason why the Falcons were solid against the pass.
1. Marshon Lattimore, Saints
An 11th overall choice out of Ohio State and 2017 Defensive Rookie of the Year, Lattimore remains one of the elite corners in the NFL. He's a four-time Pro Bowler who has 15 career interceptions, 86 passes broken up, and 10 fumbles forced or recovered over an outstanding seven-year career.
Lattimore, 28, means even more to a defense than his statistics would indicate. At 6-feet and 192-Lbs., he's a physical defender who excels in any coverage scheme but is at his best in press-man. He's a terrific athlete with outstanding fluidity and elite coverage instincts.
Perhaps more than any other modern cornerback, Lattimore is often asked to shadow an opponent’s top receiver and just as often eliminates their relevance in a game. Over his career, he's allowed less than 56% completion percentage when targeted. Those are the numbers of an elite game-changer at cornerback.
Lattimore's ability to lock down top wideouts allows the Saints to be more creative and aggressive defensively. At times, he appears to play down to his competition, leading to moments of inconsistency. However, he's always elevated his game against top-tier opponents and is often at his best when the game is on the line.
Injuries have forced Lattimore to miss 17 of the last 34 games in two seasons, including 17 of the last 29 contests. If he remains in the lineup for the Saints, his presence and coverage skills elevate the New Orleans defense to potentially elite status.