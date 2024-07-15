Remaining NFL Free Agents The New Orleans Saints May Have An Interest In Signing Before The Start Of Training Camp
The New Orleans Saints officially kick off their 2024-25 training camp next week. Because of renovations at the team's usual facilities, most of this year's training camp will be held in Irvine, California. Rookies are scheduled to report by July 16, with all others expecting to report the following week. First official practice is on July 24.
New Orleans is coming off a 9-8 season where they missed the playoffs for the third consecutive year. The team is hoping to break that string in their third year under coach Dennis Allen and second with Derek Carr at quarterback.
The Saints did not make a major splash in free agency this offseason. However, LB Willie Gay Jr. and DE Chase Young are expected to bolster an already good unit. Outside of Gay and Young, all others signings were in hopes of strengthening depth at several positions.
While the Saints have a ton of talented players, there are still some areas of the team that has major questions. Surprisingly, there are still several available talents remaining on the free agent market.
Today, the Saints News Network takes a look at some free agents that could interest the Saints at positions of need.
Key: (age and previous team in parentheses)
WIDE RECEIVER
• Hunter Renfrow (28 - Raiders)
• Russell Gage (28 - Buccaneers)
• Byron Pringle (30 - Washington)
• Anthony Miller (30 - Chiefs)
• Richie James (29 - Chiefs)
A large portion of the New Orleans fan base has clamored for the team to add Renfrow for well over a year, yet, he remains unsigned. A teammate of Carr with the Raiders for four seasons, Renfrow is a physical possession receiver with underrated athleticism. The best numbers of his career came with Carr, when he caught 103 passes for 1,038 yards with nine scores in 2021.
Gage, Pringle, Miller, and James are solid pieces to fill out the back half of the depth chart. Even though available, New Orleans chose to sign Cedrick Wilson, Equanimeous St. Brown, and Stanley Morgan Jr. over them while selecting Bub Means in the fifth round of the draft.
The Saints look to have a good foursome of receivers with Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, A.T. Perry, and Wilson. Barring injury or ineffective play from Wilson, Brown, or Means, it seems unlikely that the team adds another receiver, even Renfrow.
TIGHT END
• Jimmy Graham (37 - Saints)
• Geoff Swaim (31 - Cardinals)
• Tyler Kroft (32 - Dolphins)
• Brycen Hopkins (27 - Rams)
Foot surgery to Juwan Johnson raises even more questions at an already concerning position. Johnson is expected to be recovered by the season opener. Potential setbacks aside, he'll still miss valuable preseason reps in a new offensive system.
Without Johnson, the Saints have only a limited receiver in Foster Moreau, undrafted rookie Dallin Holker, and undrafted second-year TE Michael Jacobson. Swaim and Kroft, two experienced veterans, could be viable options to bring in. Hopkins also flashed some potential as a pass catcher in four limited seasons with the Rams.
It feels like if the Saints bring in anyone, it will probably be Jimmy Graham. Currently on a rowing expedition across the Arctic Ocean, Graham has said that the only team he'd likely play for, if he doesn't retire, is New Orleans. When the Saints brought him back last year, they didn't sign him until late July.
OFFENSIVE TACKLE
• Cameron Fleming (32 - Broncos)
• David Bakhtiari (33 -Packers)
• Charles Leno (33 - Washington)
• Donovan Smith (31 - Chiefs)
• Duane Brown (39 - Jets)
• D.J. Humphries (30 - Cardinals)
By far the most concerning position on the New Orleans roster. All-Pro RT Ryan Ramczyk (knee) will miss significant time, if not the entire season. Andrus Peat was allowed to sign elsewhere in free agency, while returning OT Landon Young has never been anything more than a stop-gap solution.
Trevor Penning, a 2022 first-round choice, has been moved from left tackle to the right side in attempts to salvage his career.
The Saints spent their first-round pick on OT Taliese Fuaga, who their working on the left side after an All-American collegiate career at right tackle. Project Josiah Ezirim was added with a seventh-round choice, while journeymen Oli Udoh and Justin Herron were added in free agency.
Bakhtiari was once one of the league's better left tackles before injuries caught up to him. Fleming played for Klint Kubiak for a season in Denver. Leno and Smith can play either side, but are better on the right because of slow feet in pass protection. Brown is an accomplished veteran at right tackle still capable of solid play. Humphries brings the versatility to play multiple positions up front for depth.
The Saints intend to roll with Fuaga and Penning as starters, while giving important reps to Ezirim, Udoh, and Herron as backups. Should any of them struggle mightily and/or Penning continues to flounder, only then could New Orleans turn to one of the flawed remaining veterans in a desperation move.
INTERIOR LINE
• Halapoulivaati Vaitai (31 - Lions)
• Trai Turner (31 - Saints)
• Connor Williams (27 - Dolphins)
• Mark Glowinski (32 - Giants)
• Connor McGovern (31 - Jets)
• D.J. Fluker (33 - Raiders)
• Gabe Jackson (33 - Cardinals)
While tackle is a major red flag, the guard spot is nearly an equal concern for New Orleans. Cesar Ruiz regressed badly after a promising year in 2022. Peat is gone, as noted above, while James Hurst retired after a poor year.
Second-year lineman Nick Saldiveri was getting starting reps through mini-camp and OTA sessions. However, Saldiveri was unable to crack the lineup as a rookie despite big struggles up front. He'll be challenged by Shane Lemieux, who's been plagued by injuries throughout his career, newly signed Lucas Patrick, along with possibly Udoh or Herron.
It's surprising that Vaitai remains on the market despite a standout career in Detroit. Williams has been a powerful blocker, but is coming of major knee injuries. Turner might be an intriguing possibility. He was signed by the Saints last year to contend for a starting role, but suffered an Achilles injury early in training camp.
Like at tackle, the Saints seem likely to take a close look at Saldiveri and their other additions early in camp. If any should falter, New Orleans would be wise to snag one of these capable interior blockers as early as possible.
DEFENSIVE END/EDGE
• Charles Harris (29 - Lions)
• Carl Lawson (29 - Jets)
• Justin Houston (35 - Dolphins)
• Bruce Irvin (37 - Dolphins)
• Tyus Bowser (29 - Ravens)
• Emmanuel Ogbah (30 - Dolphins)
This is a New Orleans defense that generated only 34 sacks last season, fourth fewest in the NFL. Their defensive ends produced an abysmal 16 sacks, 41 QB hits, and 25 tackles for loss. On paper, the Saints have the makings of a disruptive edge unit, but it is one with several major questions.
Can Cam Jordan, now 35, rebound after the worst statistical campaign since his rookie year? Will Carl Granderson continue his upward career arc? Can Chase Young recover from neck surgery and show why he was the second overall choice in the 2020 NFL Draft? Will former high picks Payton Turner and Isaiah Foskey actually stay healthy and contribute anything at all.
Because of the highly regarded names on the roster at this position, it would be surprising if the Saints added another end before camp. That may rapidly change if Young is slow to rehab or either Turner or Foskey show little in early practices.
There isn't much to choose from on the market at this spot. Irvin, Houston, or Lawson could be valuable as situational pass rushers. Bowser doesn't fit the New Orleans prototype at this position but could also be used in obvious passing situations. Harris and Ogbah would be an underrated addition to any rotation.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
• Hassan Ridgeway (30 - Texans)
• Albert Huggins (27 - Falcons)
• Chris Wormley (31 - Panthers)
• Linval Joseph (36 - Bills)
Bryan Bresee, a first-round pick last year, flashed the potential of a perennial Pro Bowler. He'll be joined by Nathan Shepherd in the middle, a solid and steady presence. Depth here is a question, after Malcolm Roach departed in free agency and Khalen Saunders contributing little on the defensive side in his first year with the Saints.
New Orleans used a sixth-round draft choice on Khristian Boyd, a huge but inexperienced defensive tackle from Northern Iowa. Former Raider Kendal Vickers was also added in free agency.
There aren't any potential interior starters available. Barring injury, the Saints don't need someone to take a lot of snaps with Bresee and Shepherd. Establishing a quality rotation, however, could be an issue if Saunders doesn't rebound or Boyd doesn't develop.
SAFETY
• Justin Simmons (30 - Broncos)
• Eddie Jackson (30 - Bears)
• Micah Hyde (33 - Bills)
• Adrian Amos (31 - Texans)
• Quandre Diggs (31 - Seahawks)
New Orleans still has playmaking veteran Tyrann Mathieu. After the release of Marcus Maye, however, the Saints seem intent on turning the other starting role over to Jordan Howden after a promising but inconsistent rookie season. Howden could be pushed by Will Harris, a versatile free-agent pickup from the Detroit Lions.
Outside of Harris/Howden, this position is frighteningly limited. Johnathan Abram is solid at the line of scrimmage, but a major liability in coverage. Ugo Amadi is best in slot coverage. J.T. Gray is a special teams specialist, albeit one of the best in the league at his craft.
It's shocking how much talent is still there at the safety position. Simmons and Jackson are still arguably top-10 safeties. Hyde and Diggs could still start for several teams in the league.
The Saints have very few glaring weaknesses on what should be a strong defense. Pass rush was a weakness last year, though the pieces are in place on paper to reverse that. Safety is another area of concern. Bringing in a Simmons, Jackson, or Hyde could elevate this New Orleans defense to an elite level this season.