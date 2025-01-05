REPORT: Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Matt Nagy Among Saints Head Coaching Targets
The New Orleans Saints coaching search hasn't even begun to heat up yet, but there are already several rumors circulating. Diana Russini, senior writer at The Athletic, has the latest ''rumor'' as we head into the final weekend of the regular season.
In a recent article on The Athletic, Russini mentions current Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy as one strong candidate to fill the opening in New Orleans.
''Expect the Saints to show interest in former Bears head coach and current Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy'' - Diana Russini, The Athletic
Currently 5-11, New Orleans finishes their season at the 9-7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Saints fired coach Dennis Allen after a 2-7 start. They are 3-4 under interim coach Darren Rizzi, who is also expected to get interviewed for the spot.
Matt Nagy Coaching Career
Nagy, 46, began his coaching career with Andy Reid as an intern and quality control coach with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2008. After five years in that position, he'd follow Reid to the Kansas City Chiefs as QB coach in 2013, where he'd remain until being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2017.
An impressive stint with Kansas City prompted the Chicago Bears to hire Nagy as their head coach in 2018. In his first year with Chicago, Nagy steered the Bears to a 12-4 record and NFC North title. The worst to first turnaround brought Nagy the 2018 NFL Coach of the Year award.
Two 8-8 records followed Nagy and the Bears the next two years. However, the second in 2020 was enough to qualify Chicago for the playoffs, where they'd lose to the Saints in the wild card round.
A 6-11 record in 2021 prompted the Bears to fire Nagy. He'd rejoin Reid in Kansas City in 2022 as QB coach. Nagy was promoted to offensive coordinator the following season, the second of the Chiefs back-to-back Super Bowl championships. This season, Kansas City has a 15-1 record and has clinched the top seed in the AFC heading into the regular season's final game.
As a head coach, Matt Nagy has a 34-31 record in four years with the Bears. In those four seasons, his Chicago offenses never ranked better than 21st. Albeit working with Reid and QB Patrick Mahomes, Nagy's offenses the last two years with him as offensive coordinator have ranked 7th and 8th overall.
Other Names Linked To New Orleans
Matt Nagy is not the only name that has been linked to the Saints so far. Current Detroit Lions defensive coordinator and former Saints assistant Aaron Glenn has been called an early favorite for the job. Another former New Orleans assistant, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, has also had his name come up quite often.
Former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is another hot name, not just with New Orleans but in nearly every possible coaching vacancy. Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was another name brought up by Diana Russini as a possibility for the Saints. McCarthy is currently employed with the Cowboys, but his contract is set to expire on January 14.
It's also important to note that no NFL team is permitted to have any official contact with coach currently employed by another team. Therefore, several rumors of ''favorites'' or ''frontrunners'' are largely unfounded.
Vrabel is not with an NFL team and is already starting to set up interviews. The Saints may conduct a virtual interview with Nagy, Glenn, or any other assistant with a playoff team between January 8 and January 13. After that, New Orleans must either wait until the assistant on a playoff team is eliminated or until they've played in the Super Bowl if advancing that far.