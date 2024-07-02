A Return To Elite Level By Marshon Lattimore Would Elevate The Entire New Orleans Saints Defense
In three of the last four years, the New Orleans Saints have had one of the NFL's top defenses against the pass. They had a star-studded veteran crew in 2020 that was equally disruptive up front rushing the passer or in coverage on the back end. The 2022 group pressured the passer well (48 sacks) and clamped down on receivers (60% completion rate) but managed only seven interceptions to rank near the bottom of the league.
Last season, New Orleans dipped to 10th against the pass from second the previous year. The Saints had just 34 sacks, among the worst in the league, but ranked third in the NFL with 18 interceptions. They broke up 99 passes while allowing a 59.7% completion rate to opposing quarterbacks.
The Saints have a deep and talented secondary with arguably the best cornerback unit in the league. Perhaps most impressive about their play against the pass the last two years is that they've done most of it without one of the NFL's top cornerbacks.
Despite (unfounded) rumors this offseason about a departure, this corner is unsurprisingly back and could elevate the New Orleans defense to an elite level.
Marshon Lattimore
The Saints selected Lattimore with the 11th overall pick in the first round of their outstanding 2017 NFL Draft. A star at Ohio State, Lattimore was the first corner chosen that year and would have both immediate and sustained success.
As a rookie in 2017, Lattimore led the team in interceptions (5) and passes broken up (18) while showing the ability to lock down the league's top pass catchers. Those exploits earned him both a Pro Bowl and the 2017 Defensive Rookie of the Year award.
Lattimore got off to a rocky start in 2018 but rebounded nicely. He allowed 64.4% completion percentage when targeted, by far the worst of his seven-year career, but most of that was early in the year. He'd also wind up intercepting two passes and breaking up 12 others while forcing four fumbles and recovering three fumbles.
Lattimore's 2019 season was perhaps the best of his career to date. He had just one interception but broke up 14 passes while allowing a 50% completion percentage when targeted. Nearly as effective in 2020, Lattimore would give up only 52.9% completion rate while intercepting two passes and breaking up 11 others.
Earning his third straight Pro Bowl recognition and fourth in five years in 2021, Lattimore solidified opinions that viewed him as an elite corner. He'd break up a career-best 19 throws that year, adding three interceptions and surrendering 57.5 completion rate while recording a career-high 68 tackles.
At 6-feet and 192-Lbs., Lattimore is a physical defender who excels in any coverage scheme but is at his best in press-man. He's a terrific athlete with outstanding fluidity and elite coverage instincts. Perhaps more than any other modern cornerback, Lattimore is often asked to shadow an opponent’s top receiver and just as often eliminates their relevance in a game.
Lattimore's ability to lock down top wideouts allows the Saints to be more creative and aggressive defensively. At times, he appears to play down to his competition, leading to moments of inconsistency. However, he's always elevated his game against top-tier opponents and is often at his best when the game is on the line.
Over his first five seasons, Lattimore missed only eight of a possible 88 games because of injury. That narrative has changed in the last two years, however, leading to concerns about his durability.
In 2022, Lattimore missed 10 consecutive games with severe abdominal injuries. Last season, he'd miss the last seven contests of the year with an ankle injury. Over those two seasons, he's missed the equivalent of one year and has played in just 12 of his team's last 29 games.
When Lattimore has been able to play, he's still a top-level corner. In those 17 contests the last two years, he's allowed 58.5% completion percentage when targeted while surrendering only one touchdown pass. Lattimore has two interceptions over that span while breaking up 12 passes and allowing less than 11 yards per completion against his coverage.
Saints CB Paulson Adebo had an outstanding year in 2023 and is on the verge of moving into the top-tier corners in the league. Third-year defensive back Alontae Taylor slumped a bit last year after a strong rookie campaign, but still has the makings of a very good defender. Additionally, the Saints used a second-round choice this spring on Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, further strengthening an outstanding unit.
McKinstry's selection led to speculation that the Saints would move on from Lattimore this summer. While that was never going to happen, it could mean a different look for the position in 2025 with Lattimore's escalating cap hit and Adebo currently in the final year of his rookie contract.
Remember that Marshon Lattimore is only 28. Even with injury problems the last two years, he's still proven to be one of the league's elite players at the position when he's played. If Lattimore can stay in the lineup in 2024, he could elevate an already strong New Orleans defense into a championship-caliber unit.