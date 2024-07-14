Ricky Williams: The Heisman Winner And NFL Legend Credits Cannabis For Helping His NFL Career, New Business Venture
HOUSTON — The National Football League suspended Ricky Williams five times after he tested positive for what was once considered a performance-enhancing drug — cannabis. After years of advocating against prohibitive rules against cannabis, its benefits are now widely accepted in collegiate and professional sports. Williams believes decision-makers are finally getting the message.
Today, Ricky Williams is an advocate and entrepreneur who leverages his experience to reshape perceptions of marijuana and the cannabis industry. Since his retirement from professional sports, he's launched Highsman cannabis products and an astrology app, Lila.
Despite missing two NFL seasons due to suspensions, Williams credits cannabis with extending his 11-year professional career.
"Having cannabis in my life helped me appreciate, enjoy, and recover from the brutal game of professional football," Williams shared.
Ricky Williams' Time With The New Orleans Saints
In 1999, New Orleans Saints head coach Mike Ditka made headlines by trading multiple draft picks to select Ricky Williams fifth overall.
The pressure immediately mounted as ESPN magazine suggested a controversial photo shoot of Williams in a wedding dress with Ditka, exacerbating the stress of being a top draft pick.
Williams remarked on his time in New Orleans, "I was stressed out, but I had no idea I was stressed out. Anyone who decides to be a college or professional football player thrives on stress."
Cannabis' Role In Williams Managing Stress and Pain
Williams initially turned to cannabis after a breakup with a college girlfriend. Later, he used marijuana as a conduit to gain an understanding of himself, not just as an athlete, but as a person.
"We're not chess pieces. We're human beings, and to be so good at something requires a whole lot of stress. And the fact that we are using cannabis and it's helping us create the product on the field that people love, that's something to be celebrated, not punishing the players."
Ricky Williams' Journey Into Developing the Highsman Brand
Transitioning from the field to business, Ricky Williams launched Highsman, which now has stores and distribution nationwide.
"Highsman is a cannabis lifestyle brand," Ricky explains. "Back when I played for the Saints, cannabis wasn't legal in all 50 states. Now, it's a part of my wellness routine, helping me manage stress and recover faster."
Ricky's advocacy extends beyond his brand. He shares stories of how cannabis has positively impacted athletes' lives, including his former teammate Kyle Turley.
"Cannabis saved his life," Ricky recalls. "It's great for medicinal purposes, and now sports leagues are starting to understand that it's not a performance-enhancing substance."
Williams advocated for the cannabis industry long before becoming a business owner. One day, while living in Austin, Kyle Turley invited Ricky to speak at a cannabis conference in Phoenix.
"Why don't you come out and tell your story?" Turley said. Initially hesitant, Ricky quickly reconsidered.
"Two thoughts popped into my head. The first thought was, 'There are cannabis conferences at convention centers?' Like, wow! Then the second thought was, 'What am I afraid of? Everybody knows that I smoke weed anyway.' It was a wonderful decision because it was the first time that I sat in front of people in public and told my story."
Ricky walked into the event center and was immediately greeted by approximately twenty people who shared their stories with him.
"I inspired them." That one event catalyzed Ricky Williams' journey into cannabis advocacy and business.
Highsman Cannabis: The Lifestyle
"So I tried to create Highsman as a brand that's really about my lifestyle. That lifestyle means doing everything I can to be the best person that I can. For me, that includes Highsman Cannabis in my regimen. And so, we're selling cannabis, but I think more importantly, we're selling a lifestyle."
Ricky is on a mission to change the stigma around cannabis use.
"For so long, we weren't allowed to talk about it," he says. "My attempt is to change all of that, to say we can talk about it in an empowering, uplifting way."
He believes that open discussions about cannabis can help people use it responsibly and benefit from its positive effects.
Ricky Williams is not just a former NFL star and legend — he's also a pioneer in the cannabis industry. As the NCAA recently struck down the inclusion of cannabis as a performance-enhancing drug, he believes he and others advocating for its benefits and changing perceptions affected the change.
"While this decision is a step in the right direction, it is crucial that we provide athletes, coaches, and the broader sports community with accurate information about cannabis," Williams expressed. Understanding both the benefits and potential negative side effects, as well as promoting responsible consumption, is essential."
His journey from the football field to the business world is a testament to his resilience and vision. Williams says, "At Highsman, our tagline is 'Spark Greatness,' and that's what we're doing."
Follow Kyle T. Mosley on X
Follow @SaintsNews on X
Listen to his HBCU Legends Sports Podcast:
Key Topics: Ricky Williams, NFL career, cannabis, stress management, New Orleans Saints, Mike Ditka, marijuana in sports, NFL suspensions, Highsman brand, cannabis entrepreneur