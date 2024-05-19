Saints News Network

Running Back Who Spent Time With The Saints Calls It A Career

David Johnson, who spent time with the 2022 Saints squad, has announced his retirement from the NFL.

Jan 8, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back David Johnson (28) runs
Jan 8, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back David Johnson (28) runs / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Running back David Johnson has called it a career, as he announced his retirement from the league on Sunday afternoon. His final season in the league was spent with the Saints, where he appeared in five games in the 2022 season.

Johnson broke out in a big way during the 2016 season after an impactful rookie year in 2015. Unfortunately in 2017, he dislocated his left wrist in the season opener against the Lions and ended up going in injured reserve and would not return. He did bounce back in 2018 for a successful season, but regressed in 2019. He was a part of the Cardinals trade to get DeAndre Hopkins, and just didn't get to where he once was in his two seasons with Arizona.

Johnson eventually became a free agent and joined the Saints practice squad in mid-November 2022. He was on the team's radar early in minicamp after trying out, but the two parties could not come to terms originally. Things finally lined up and Johnson would play in a handful of games for New Orleans.

