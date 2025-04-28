Ryan Clark Used Shedeur Sanders Drama To Rip Saints HC Kellen Moore
Many bizarre Shedeur Sanders takes were fired off over the weekend -- looking at you, Mel Kiper -- but few were as nonsensical as one uttered by ESPN's Ryan Clark.
Basically, the NFL safety-turned-analyst claimed that if Sanders' personality was too strong for a head coach, then that coach -- Moore, in this case -- shouldn't have the job. Clark delivered the take after the Saints drafted Louisville's Tyler Shough in Round 2 and before Sanders was selected by the Cleveland Browns in Round 5.
"The Saints just drafted Tyler Shough," Clark wrote on the X platform. "He can absolutely spin it. He could be big time, but Dan Orlovsky asked a question that alluded to a reason the Saints & Moore wouldn’t pick Shedeur ... What if Kellen Moore couldn’t handle Shedeur Sanders' Personality? My answer is simple... Then he shouldn’t be a head coach!"
Clark went deeper during a draft segment on ESPN.
"If Kellen Moore can handle conversations with adults, then Kellen Moore should be able to handle Shedeur Sanders," Clark said. "I think we have to realize that Deion Sanders doesn't get to walk into whatever building Shedeur Sanders walks into daily; Shedeur Sanders gotta walk in there by himself. And Deion Sanders can't call and get Kellen Moore on the phone, because if Deion Sanders is speaking for Shedeur Sanders, he can't go lead a locker room full of fathers.
"And so, to me, it's not a question about whether or not (Moore) can deal with (Sanders) as a person. It's about, can you have an adult conversation with a man that's supposed to do a job professionally? And if he doesn't do that job professionally, guess what? He ain't a first-round draft pick, he doesn't have to be here any longer. If the film says you can be a starting quarterback for me and we feel we can build an infrastructure around you ... I'm not about having this conversation of, 'Is your personality strong enough?' Because if it's not, you should not be a head coach in the NFL."
By Clark's logic, every NFL head coach should be willing to draft every non-first-round prospect with personality concerns, or else that coach isn't qualified for the job. Or something. Apparently, Clark never considered some teams and coaches simply don't view certain prospects as good fits for one reason or another. Such is the reality of any job opening.
Regardless, Sanders now is with the Browns, and the Saints are proceeding with Shough, Derek Carr and Spencer Rattler as their top quarterbacks. The inevitable QB competition will be fascinating to watch this summer.
