Breaking: Saints Activating Talented Running Back Off Injured Reserve For Week 6

Kendre Miller will be activated off injured reserve, but his role for Week 6 is to be determined.

Jan 7, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller (25) runs against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Jan 7, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller (25) runs against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
After months of waiting, Kendre Miller is hitting the field for the Saints on Sunday. As first reported by NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, New Orleans is activating the second-year running back off injured reserve and he should active against the Bucs in Week 6. NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill doesn't expect him to have a significant role on Sunday and will serve more as insurance. Saints News Network confirmed that Miller will be activated off IR on Saturday afternoon.

Miller, the team's third-round pick from last season, got hurt on the very first day of training camp out in California with a hamstring injury and never practiced again. He landed on injured reserve to start the season and was clearly not in the good graces of head coach Dennis Allen. Upon opening his window to return last week, the biggest challenges were him learning the playbook and being able to show that he's in the right shape to hit the field.

This is good news for the Saints, who are without Taysom Hill (rib fractures) and going behind a depleted offensive line. They only ran for 46 yards against the Chiefs, and Miller could be a nice change of pace for Alvin Kamara, who has been getting a lot of touches over the past several games. At worst-case, he's ready to go against the Broncos. New Orleans is starting rookie Spencer Rattler on Sunday and the Superdome will be watching closely as the team looks to end a three-game losing streak.

