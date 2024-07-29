Saints News Network

Saints Add Two Offensive Linemen Before Pads Come On Monday

The Saints add two, waive one and place another offensive lineman on injured reserve.

Kyle T. Mosley

Nov 5, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the New Orleans Saints helmet and ball bag against the Chicago Bears during the first half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 5, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the New Orleans Saints helmet and ball bag against the Chicago Bears during the first half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints announced the signing of guard Tremayne Anchrum Jr. an tackle Jesse Davis. In corresponding personnel moves, the club placed tackle Justin Herron on injured reserve, and waived former HBCU standout offensive lineman Mark Evans II.

Tremayne Anchrum Jr. Signed By The New Orleans Saints
October 15, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams guard Tremayne Anchrum Jr. (72) before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Tremayne Anchrum Jr., G

"Anchrum, 6-2, 314, was originally selected in the seventh round (250th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams. In four seasons with the Rams, he played in 31 games with one start at right guard in 2022. In 2023, the Powder Springs, Ga. rebounded from a season-ending fibula injury in 2022 suffered in Week Three to appear in all 17 contests and one playoff game. Off the field, he was the Rams team nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year. He spent the 2024 offseason with the Seattle Seahawks.

Anchrum played in 55 games with 37 starts for Clemson, becoming the Tigers' full-time starter at right tackle his final two seasons, when they compiled a 29-1 record. He was a two-time All-Conference selection at Clemson."

*From the New Orleans Saints

Jesse Davis, T

Jesse Davis
Nov 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins guard Jesse Davis (77) walks off the field after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports / Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jesse Davis, 32, played for the Seahawks, Jets, Dolphins, Vikings, and Steelers before joining the San Francisco 49ers practice squad last season. The 6-6 and 309-poiund tackle played collegiate football at Idaho and signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Seattle Seahawks after the 2015 NFL Draft.

Jesse Davis' Teams

Seattle Seahawks (2015)*
New York Jets (2016)*
Miami Dolphins (2016–2021)
Minnesota Vikings (2022)*
Pittsburgh Steelers (2022)
San Francisco 49ers (2023)*

Published
Kyle T. Mosley

KYLE T. MOSLEY

Home/News