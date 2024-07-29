Saints Add Two Offensive Linemen Before Pads Come On Monday
The New Orleans Saints announced the signing of guard Tremayne Anchrum Jr. an tackle Jesse Davis. In corresponding personnel moves, the club placed tackle Justin Herron on injured reserve, and waived former HBCU standout offensive lineman Mark Evans II.
Tremayne Anchrum Jr., G
"Anchrum, 6-2, 314, was originally selected in the seventh round (250th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams. In four seasons with the Rams, he played in 31 games with one start at right guard in 2022. In 2023, the Powder Springs, Ga. rebounded from a season-ending fibula injury in 2022 suffered in Week Three to appear in all 17 contests and one playoff game. Off the field, he was the Rams team nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year. He spent the 2024 offseason with the Seattle Seahawks.
Anchrum played in 55 games with 37 starts for Clemson, becoming the Tigers' full-time starter at right tackle his final two seasons, when they compiled a 29-1 record. He was a two-time All-Conference selection at Clemson."
Jesse Davis, T
Jesse Davis, 32, played for the Seahawks, Jets, Dolphins, Vikings, and Steelers before joining the San Francisco 49ers practice squad last season. The 6-6 and 309-poiund tackle played collegiate football at Idaho and signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Seattle Seahawks after the 2015 NFL Draft.
Jesse Davis' Teams
Seattle Seahawks (2015)*
New York Jets (2016)*
Miami Dolphins (2016–2021)
Minnesota Vikings (2022)*
Pittsburgh Steelers (2022)
San Francisco 49ers (2023)*