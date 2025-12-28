Saints TE Carted Off, Quickly Ruled Out With Knee Injury

The New Orleans Saints had a disjointed start to its contest against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

New Orleans' offense stalled in the first quarter of Sunday's Week 17 contest going scoreless and struggled to move the ball against the Titans. On top of that, Saints veteran tight end Jack Stoll was quickly ruled out of the contest.

Stoll -- known more for his blocking than playmaking -- was rolled up on early in the contest on a Taysom Hill rush and had to enter the blue medical tent. Jeff Nowak of Audacy Sports noted that Stoll was carted back to the locker room.

The Saints got hit with more bad news

"Jack Stoll is carted back to the locker room. Looks to be in some pain putting pressure on that leg," Nowak wrote on X.

The Saints quickly ruled Stoll out due to a knee injury.

"Injury Update: Jack Stoll (Knee) is OUT for the remainder of today’s game," the Saints announced.

It's unfortunate to see any player ever get ruled out, especially after getting rolled up on. Stoll has been a key piece for the Saints in his first season with the organization. Stoll entered the Week 17 contest with 14 games under his belt this season -- including three starts. Stoll entered the contest with six catches and 46 yards, but has been an important blocker for the team.

As of writing, the team hasn't announced the severity of Stoll's injury yet. But, being carted to the locker room with a knee injury and being ruled out shortly afterward isn't a great sign.

As more information is provided, it will be shared. The Saints are a team that already is thin at tight end with Foster Moreau out. Now, that is the case even more so. Fortunately, the Saints still have Juwan Johnson and Taysom Hill, but the franchise isn't at full strength and is limping towards the finish line.

