Saints' Alvin Kamara Dealing With 'Groin Adductor' Situation

Alvin Kamara is dealing with a groin injury, and the severity of it is unknown.

Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) shakes hands with running back Alvin Kamara (41) after a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Saints have been riddled with injuries, so what's one more on their plate? Alvin Kamara left Sunday's game early due to injury and did not return. It was later labeled as a groin injury, and we'll have to see whether or not it's serious or not.

Interim head coach Darren Rizzi said that Kamara is dealing with a 'groin adductor' situation after initial imaging. He said that Kamara first felt something on his touchdown catch. Rizzi declined to get into whether or not it's minor or bigger. More testing is expected for the Saints running back.

New Orleans has an extra day before they get back to work for their Monday night game against the Packers before Christmas, and Kamara needs just 50 more yards to get his first 1,000-yard rushing season. At 5-9, they're almost assuredly out of contention for the NFC South. Technically, they're still alive, but a lot has to happen. It won't. Kendre Miller would start if he can't go in Week 16.

