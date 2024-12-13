Saints' Alvin Kamara Sits At The Threshold Of More Franchise History
In their previous 57 years of existence, the New Orleans Saints have had just 13 seasons with a 1,000-yard rusher. Only seven running backs have eclipsed the 1,000-yard barrier in New Orleans franchise history.
Saints History of 1,000-Yard Rushers
• Chuck Muncie (1979)
• George Rogers (1981, 1983)
• Rueben Mayes (1986)
• Dalton Hilliard (1989)
• Ricky Williams (2000, 2001)
• Deuce McAllister (2002, 2003, 2004, 2006)
• Mark Ingram (2016, 2017)
Already the owner of most of the Saints career marks for a running back, Alvin Kamara sits on the verge of more New Orleans history. With 62 rushing yards, Kamara will become the eighth back in Saints history to surpass 1,000 yards on the ground and provide the 14th 1,000-yard rushing season in the history of the franchise.
In his eighth season, Kamara is the career leader for the Saints with 6,767 yards rushing, surpassing Ingram (6,500) for the all-time mark earlier this season. He's also the franchise's all-time leader for rushing touchdowns (60), total touchdowns (85), rushing attempts (1,538), and every receiving category for a running back along with several single-game team records.
Somewhat unbelievably, this would be Kamara's first 1,000-yard campaign. He already has a career-high 938 yards rushing this season, averaging 4.2 per carry and a career-best 72.2 yards per game on the ground. As a receiver, Kamara had added 485 yards with a team-high 64 catches.
Saints vs. Commanders: What Must Happen for a Week 15 Upset
New Orleans faces an 8-5 Washington team at home this Sunday. Kamara is one of the only viable offensive weapons left for the injury-riddled Saints, who come into this game with a 5-8 record.
Saints quarterback Derek Carr will be sidelined by a fractured left hand and concussion. Carr joins wideouts Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, and versatile chess piece Taysom Hill on the injury list. Despite a shorthanded offensive line and lack of weapons around him, Kamara has remained consistently productive. New Orleans will need him to be on Sunday.
Washington comes into Sunday's game ranked 12th in total defense but fifth against the pass. In spite of their lofty ranking in that area, they've been vulnerable in the secondary.
Still, it's hard to imagine backup quarterback Jake Haener having major success with a crew of mediocre receivers. Marquez Valdes-Scantling has made a lot of big plays, but he could be nullified by former Saint CB Marshon Lattimore, making his first start for Washington.
Where Washington could be vulnerable is against the run. They've surrendered an average of 137 yards per game on the ground and 4.8 per carry, ranking 28th in the NFL. They have performed better in this area in recent games before last week's bye, but have allowed at least 125 yards rushing to 8 of their 13 opponents.
Alvin Kamara has faced the Washington Redskins/Football Team three times in his career. He's averaged 4.6 per carry but less than 46 yards rushing in those games. His best outing was the last time these teams played in 2021, when he ran for 71 yards and a score on 16 carries.
Kamara has had better success as a receiver in his three games against Washington. He's caught 14 passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns in those outings. That includes five receptions for 51 yards and a score in that 2021 victory and six catches for 74 yards and a score in a 2017 win, his first matchup against Washington.
Alvin Kamara will undoubtedly be utilized as a pass catcher against Washington this Sunday. However, he'll need to be more effective as a runner than he has historically been against them for New Orleans to have success.
Any chance the Saints have at a victory, and keeping slim playoff hopes alive, depends on rushing success from Kamara. Doing so will also mean that Kamara will etch his name into yet another category in the New Orleans record book.