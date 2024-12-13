Saints vs. Commanders: What Must Happen for a Week 15 Upset
Sunday poses a real big challenge for the Saints (5-8), as they host Jayden Daniels and the Commanders (8-5) in the Superdome. Washington is fresh off their bye week, and looks to build off a big win over the Titans in Week 13. For New Orleans, they're looking to stay alive in the postseason race, but the only realistic path for them is the division.
Currently, the Saints are 7.5-point underdogs, which isn't surprising. Most all of the analysts are taking the Commanders in this one, which again isn't surprising. If New Orleans wants to pull off any type of upset and keep their season alive, here's what needs to happen.
Saints Keys To Victory vs. Commanders
Limit Jayden Daniels
Just about any Saints fan knows that Jayden Daniels' return to Louisiana is a major storyline here. The way the rookie has played this season has been something, to say the least. After three straight losses, Daniels and the Commanders got right when they took on the Titans. It wasn't even close either. Daniels finished 25/30 for 206 yards with 3 touchdowns and a pick while adding 9 rushes for 34 yards and a touchdown. He was sacked just twice.
The New Orleans defense saw Drew Lock have some success on the ground when coverage was strong downfield. This could be a big issue for the Saints if they don't have a solid plan for him. He also has some strong weaponry on the outside and at tight end with a run game to support him.
Get Jake Haener Comfortable Early
New Orleans is expected to start Jake Haener at quarterback on Sunday, which will be the first of his career. Haener has come in several times in relief as the primary backup, but now he'll get an opportunity to go the distance for the Saints in front of the Superdome crowd. Haener's play style has its differences compared to Spencer Rattler, and Klint Kubiak needs to get him comfortable early on in the game.
It's no secret that the Saints offensive line had some struggles after the starters were reunited for the first time since Week 3. There were too many negative plays, particularly in the run department, but it didn't stop there. Haener has mobility and can also make some really nice throws on the run. If New Orleans wants to keep pace, then they're going to have to support Haener in the run department and keep him relatively clean all game.
Control What Can Be Controlled and Capitalize
The Commanders are obviously the better team here, but the Saints enter this game with a 'leave nothing left out there' mentality. Those teams can be dangerous and give New Orleans an opportunity to pull off an upset, but they're going to have to control what they can control in this one. Limit the penalties and mental mistakes, don't get behind the sticks and play complementary football in all three phases. In turn, capitalize on the gifts you're given. Most importantly, don't dig your own hole here.
New Orleans hasn't really knocked off a far superior team in years, but they have a golden opportunity to do it under interim head coach Darren Rizzi. If they could do what is seemingly impossible, then it could go a long way for the rest of the season.