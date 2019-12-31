Antonio Brown burns Saints and calls Workout a Publicity Stunt

The New Orleans Saints and Sean Payton are not immune from Antonio Brown and his social media attacks. Today, the talented but troubled wide receiver labeled the Saints workout on last week as a "publicity stunt". This may be another case of Brown burning bridges and possible relationships which could have help to salvage his NFL career.

Brown spoke about how the NFL is not giving him a deadline (for their investigation into his alleged social media issues), but he appreciated the workout, yet felt it was publicity stunt, and how Sean Payton knows the film being left behind (of his workout).

The Saints organization has not officially responded to Brown's comments. This latest video may place the Saints in a difficult position if they did have interest in the Brown as a player for the playoffs. Especially since Sean Payton admitted to media that there was interest in Brown (from Saints) when he was released from the Raiders.

BROWN BEGAN BURNING BRIDGES IN THE SAINTS PARKING LOT

Fox Sports reporter, Jay Glazer stated the Saints organization requested for Brown not to bring an entourage to the workout. Instead, Brown had cameras, took photos, posted the image of his signed waiver with the Saints, and photographs with Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson.

BROWN KEEPS PILING ON

The NFL has not given any team in the league clearance to sign Antonio Brown.

The Saints are preparing to face the Minnesota Vikings in Sunday's NFC Wild Card game.

On Monday, he attacked former teammates, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (Steelers) and QB Derek Carr (Raiders) on social media.

The Saints have more important issues to resolve going into Sunday's contest against the Vikings. It is unresolved by the NFL if Brown would have had another opportunity to play before the end of the playoffs and by time of Super Bowl.