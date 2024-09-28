Betting Guide: Must-Know New Orleans Saints Tips For Week 4!
The Saints and Falcons are set to do battle in Week 4 in Atlanta on Sunday in hopes to pick up a key divisional win early in the year. Both teams are coming off losses, and this will be an important game for each. For New Orleans, they look to avoid dropping two straight after the hot start. For Atlanta, they look to avoid sinking into a 1-3 hole at the hands of their rival.
Here's a look at the some Saints bets going into Week 4, and we'd urge some caution.
Current Saints-Falcons Sportsbook Odds (via BETMGM)
- Spread: Falcons at -3 (-105), Saints at +3 (-115)
- Total: Over/Under at 41 (-110)
- Moneyline: Falcons (-155)
Trends: 72% of bettors are take the spread in favor of the Saints, while 72% of the money bets have been made on New Orleans.
WHY THE SAINTS COULD WIN AND COVER: This is a divisional matchup, and these two always play each other with a bit extra. In the past three meetings, the winning team has put up 24, 27 and 30 points. Twice they hit the over, but last year's matchup saw only 39 points. Don't expect a ton of scoring in this game, as it could be more of a defensive battle. New Orleans is banged up, but sometimes the team's that don't appear to be in it shock you. Despite all of the injuries and adversity, I feel like the Saints are out to prove themselves in Atlanta. Call it a hunch.
Saints Anytime TD Scorer
- Alvin Kamara (-105)
- Rashid Shaheed (+175)
- Taysom Hill (+200)
- Mason Tipton (+300)
- Jamaal Williams (+350)
- Foster Moreau (+450)
- Juwan Johnson (+500)
- Bub Means (+550)
- Saints D/ST (+750)
- Derek Carr (+900)
- Jordan Mims (+1200)
Kamara (rib/hip) is playing banged up, and Taysom Hill returns to the mix. I like Hill getting into the end zone over Kamara right now, and then anyone after that is up in the air. Again, I see a low scoring contest, and if Chris Olave can't play, the Saints receivers are going to be a somewhat unknown outside of Shaheed. Mason Tipton could be a sneaky play, so watch to see if any of his receiving hits the props market.
Best Bets For Saints-Falcons Week 4
Last week, we hit on just one of the bets (Kamara Rushing Yards Over 69.5). It was a brutal week, to say the least. The offense was somewhat doomed when Erik McCoy went down on the third play of the game. Here's some I really like for Sunday.
- Taysom Hill Anytime TD Scorer (+200) - Hill should be more involved this week, regardless of who is playing on the offensive line. This is the week.
- Taysom Hill Rushing Yards Over 18.5 (-115) - The Saints offense is not going to give Kamara the ball another 29 times this week. More are going to get it to help with the injury. Hill has traditionally had good games against Atlanta.
- Derek Carr Rushing Yards Over 1.5 (-110) - This is a weird one to put out there, but with the protection being a concern, this could lead to Carr getting out the pocket early a couple of times and taking off.
- Blake Grupe Field Goals Made Over 1.5 (-110) - For an offense that came off a struggling week, look for them to get some good production from Grupe. He might be their best friend.
The content on this site is for entertainment and educational purposes only. All betting content is intended for an audience ages 21+. All advice, including picks and predictions, is based on individual commentators' opinions and not that of Minute Media or its related brands. All picks and predictions are suggestions only. No one should expect to make money from the picks and predictions discussed on this website. For more information, please read our Legal Disclaimer. Gambling content intended for 21+. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.