Saints 'Biggest Problem' Is Much Worse Than You Think Before Week 1
The New Orleans Saints have a massive problem at quarterback.
Derek Carr opted to retire during the offseason due to a crushing injury that might have sidelined him for the entire season and then some. In his place, the Saints have been left with Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener, and rookie Tyler Shough.
After a long and competitive quarterback battle, the Saints and head coach Kellen Moore decided that Rattler would be the Week 1 starting quarterback.
Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon recently identified this quarterback room as the Saints' biggest problem heading into the season, and he couldn't be more on the money with this idea.
Saints QB problem could handicap the team to three or four wins
"This rebuilding team has plenty of flaws worth poking at, but it always has to start at quarterback when you've got as many questions as the Saints probably should when it comes to Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough," Gagnon wrote. "The former went 0-6 in place of injured starter Derek Carr last year, but he still managed to win a camp battle over Shough, who struggled outside of some flashes this summer.
"There's a good chance neither Rattler nor Shough is the long-term solution. The good news is there are low expectations this year anyway, for both the team and its quarterbacks. At the very least, Kellen Moore and the new regime in New Orleans get a good look at both."
Rattler and Haener were both given chances to play last year, and they looked lost. Shough wasn't dominant at the college level while he was there, so it's hard to imagine he would be very competitive in the NFL without some serious growth and development.
With such questionable quarterback play, the Saints might be handicapped to a ceiling of a handful of wins. It would be surprising to see this team win much more than four or five games.
But the worst part about this entire quarterback room is that none of them look to project as the franchise signal caller. That means this season is practically a waste for New Orleans' quarterback room, and they'll need to re-evaluate it in the offseason.
More NFL: This Underrated Saints CB Could Emerge Into Defensive Star