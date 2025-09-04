This Underrated Saints CB Could Emerge Into Defensive Star
The New Orleans Saints have one of the worst rosters in football, but they still have a chance to win some games in 2025 if their defense can outperform expectations.
The offense, led by Spencer Rattler, isn't going to blow teams away, so it's going to have to be the young and improving defense that carries the bulk of the load for New Orleans. They're led by a few young stars.
Darrion Gray of Who Dat Dish recently shared some high praise and expectations for the Saints' young cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry.
Kool-Aid McKinstry is primed for a big year in New Orleans
"The New Orleans Saints open up their 2025 slate against the Arizona Cardinals in just four days. As we continue our countdown to opening kickoff, we take a look at Kool-Aid McKinstry and the expectations being placed on him," Gray wrote. "No Marshon Lattimore. No Paulson Adebo. It’ll be on McKinstry to take on the role as the Saints top outside corner. His rookie season says he has the make up to step into that role well. It’s just about taking that next step in Year 2.
"McKinstry only validated these expectations with a strong training camp. His performance was one of the most discussed throughout the process. Now it’s time to translate practice to gameday. McKinstry, on the other hand, is a young player who’s easy to get behind. He’s a second-year player who is stepping into a bigger role. Many walked away from his rookie season excited and are looking forward to watching McKinstry’s ascension."
After trading Marshon Lattimore last season and losing Paulson Adebo in free agency, McKinstry has been thrust into the top cornerback role on the team. That means he'll be matched up with the likes of Marvin Harrison Jr., Mike Evans, Drake London, and Tyreek Hill throughout the year.
The young cornerback was impressive last season, but he's been far more impressive in training camp and the preseason. The Saints need him to take a huge step in the coming months if they want a chance to win a few games.
If McKinstry is getting torched week in and week out, the Saints will be one of the worst teams in the league. If he can lock down opposing receivers, the offense will have a chance.
