Saints-Bills Trade Speculation Heating Up After Week 4 Battle
The New Orleans Saints are off to a slow start, falling to 0-4 on the season after losing to the Buffalo Bills in Week 4. New Orleans has a bit of talent, but it's not nearly enough to win any meaningful games, which could result in the team opting to sell very aggressively at the trade deadline.
The Saints have a lot of potential trade chips on their roster, including Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave, and Cameron Jordan. But there are many other players the Saints could dangle as trade bait in the coming weeks.
Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame recently put together a trade proposal that would send Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor to the Bills in exchange for a fourth-round pick.
Bills could make sense as a trade fit for Saints CB Alontae Taylor
"Buffalo has one of the league’s elite offenses, evidenced by its AFC-best 133 points. Yet, the defense has been a problem, sitting 18th in EPA per play (0.016) and 25th on third down (42.0%), despite facing Justin Fields, Tua Tagovailoa and Spencer Rattler over the past three weeks," Verderame wrote. "Trading for Taylor would bolster a secondary relying on the eventual return of rookie Maxwell Hairston and veteran Tre’Davious White."
The Bills are one of the best teams in football and the Saints were given a first hand look at that in Week 4. The Bills topped the Saints in a close battle to move to 4-0, while the Saints fell to 0-4.
Now, Buffalo could pluck one of the more impressive players from the Saints' defense.
Taylor has been solid all season, but he's not the team's top cornerback. If the Saints can get a fourth round pick out of him, it would make sense to commit to this idea of trading the top players for picks. While it would set the Saints back a few years, it doesn't seem like this team is anywhere close to contending right now.
The Bills have a chance to run through the AFC this season if all goes well. The Baltimore Ravens are very injured, and the Kansas City Chiefs are struggling. The Bills need to make big moves to take over the conference.
