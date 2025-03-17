Saints Blasted For $31 Million Marquee Free-Agent Signing By NFL Writer
Judging the New Orleans Saints' free-agent pursuits so far is a difficult thing to do.
Because the Saints entered free agency with the worst salary cap situation of any team in the NFL, everything they did has to be graded on a different curve than any other team. Every dollar spent now is more desperate financial restructuring they'll have to do later just to sign enough players to field a roster.
The Saints went 5-12 last season, so one could feasibly disapprove of any of their signings so far this spring if they think this team has no chance of competing for the playoffs anyway. But one NFL writer took particular exception to the new safety New Orleans lured away from the Kansas City Chiefs.
On Friday, Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon blasted the Saints' three-year, $31.5 million deal for ex-Chiefs safety Justin Reid, calling it one of the "worst" deals any team has handed out so far in free agency.
"This team has lost at least eight games in four consecutive seasons and has bled a little more this offseason primarily with Paulson Adebo’s departure," Gagnon wrote. "And yet, more than $10 million a year for a good-not-great safety who has never been an All-Pro or Pro Bowler and is no spring chicken at 28?
"Reid is probably peaking now, and he’s not a superstar. The Saints need to start saving money for the future, and they need to invest in guys who could eventually become centerpieces rather than dudes who will be washed by the team New Orleans puts it back together."
In a vacuum, Reid is a player who can make most teams stronger in the secondary. He had a pair of interceptions last year, though his numbers in coverage weren't great, and he had two seasons in Kansas City allowing less than seven yards per target.
But adding another $10.5 million on average to the payroll for a player who may not drastically improve the Saints' playoff odds is reasonable for Gagnon to take issue with--because at this time next year, New Orleans could be in the same exact financial position entering free agency.
More NFL: Forgotten Saints 1st-Round Pick Heads To Cowboys On Intriguing $3 Million Deal