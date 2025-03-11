Forgotten Saints 1st-Round Pick Heads To Cowboys On Intriguing $3 Million Deal
The New Orleans Saints have had a mixed track record when it comes to first-round picks.
For every Marshon Lattimore or Chris Olave, there's a player whose name Saints fans might forget within the next couple of seasons. And unfortunately, defensive end Payton Turner could wind up becoming one of those names.
But then again, maybe not. Because the Dallas Cowboys apparently see something in Turner worth taking a flier on.
On Tuesday, Turner, who appeared in just 31 games for the Saints during his four-year tenure, signed a one-year, $3 million deal with $2 million guaranteed. ESPN's Todd Archer was the first to report the news of the signing.
Turner, 25, was the 28th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of the University of Houston. He never had more than five sacks in a college season, but the Saints liked his athletic profile enough to pass on defensive ends Gregory Rousseau and Odafe Oweh, who went two and three picks after Turner, respectively.
The 6-foot-6, 270-pound Turner could never find his way in New Orleans, playing just 674 defensive snaps over four seasons and totaling 50 tackles, 22 quarterback pressures, and five sacks. Injuries played a major role in his hampered development as well.
Turner dealt with a shoulder injury as a rookie, chest and ankle issues in 2022, and turf toe in 2023. The 2024 season was the first time he played more than half a season, with 16 games played.
It's hard to project how much better Turner can be based on his meager stats in 2024 on a defense that generally didn't have much success. Certainly, one can imagine that playing on a defensive line with superstar Micah Parsons might allow Turner more room to operate.
Only time will tell if the Saints regret not brokering a new deal with Turner, especially one as cheap as the one he signed for in Dallas. It's a signing to bookmark for the end of the 2025 campaign.
