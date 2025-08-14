Saints Blockbuster? Dolphins All-Pro WR Makings Waves As Trade Chip
Bleacher Report's Alex Kay recently suggested that Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill could request a trade ahead of the season, which shouldn't seem like shocking news following Hill's antics at the end of last season.
"Tyreek Hill is coming off a disappointing 2024 season, one that ended rather acrimoniously and could see his Miami Dolphins tenure end earlier than expected," Kay wrote. "With the 31-year-old seemingly quitting on the team in Week 18 last season and telling reporters, 'I'm out, bro,' following the first missed playoff appearance of his nine-year career, it appeared he might be exiting South Beach shortly after the 2024 season wrapped.
"That didn't happen, though, as Hill publicly apologized to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and announced he wanted to remain a member of the Dolphins. Despite these statements, there is a chance the eight-time Pro Bowler could still be traded."
The Dolphins are seemingly set to be rather uncompetitive this year, so trading Hill now could be the best idea to get the most value out of him before he begins trending further in the wrong direction.
Saints could be dark horse in Dolphins Tyreek Hill sweepstakes
If Hill is seriously going to land on the trade block, the New Orleans Saints need to put their name in the hat to land him. While this might seem like a long shot, that shouldn't stop the Saints from trying.
Hill might not want to land with New Orleans, which could be an issue here, but the Saints should make that the issue with the deal rather than a lack of effort on their end.
First of all, New Orleans has one of the worst wide receiver rooms in football. While this might not seem like a big issue for a team that's not going to win too many games, it's a huge issue for their young quarterback's development.
The Saints are turning to either Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, or Jake Haener to be the quarterback going forward. Giving one of these young signal callers a duo of Hill and Chris Olave, with the offensive mind of Kellen Moore in control would set them up for success.
The Saints would need to trade a lot to land Hill, but it might not be as much as you'd expect. Hill is aging, expensive, and coming off a down year. He's still one of the better options in football and the Saints should take a shot at him if he lands on the trade block.
