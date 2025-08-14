Saints News Network

Ex-Eagles Super Bowl Winning QB Would Be Perfect Fit For Saints

Kenny Pickett would be a good addition to the Saints...

Zach Pressnell

Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a New Orleans Saints helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a New Orleans Saints helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

Bleacher Report's Alex Kay recently suggested that Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett could request a trade from the team ahead of the regular season, and the idea makes quite a bit of sense.

"Considering Pickett had expectations of competing for a starting role following the trade that landed him in Cleveland—and had a clear path to becoming the Browns' QB1 before Flacco was signed and the two rookies were drafted—it's reasonable to believe the fourth-year passer might seek another fresh start before the end of training camp," Kay wrote. "While Pickett won a Super Bowl ring as Jalen Hurts' backup with the Philadelphia Eagles last year, he hasn't seen much meaningful action since making his final start for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13 of the 2023 campaign.

"A hamstring injury hasn't helped the 27-year-old's chances of rejuvenating his career. He's already missed most of training camp with the ailment and could continue to be limited for much of August."

When Pickett signed with the Browns, it felt like he had a chance to compete for the starting job, but that doesn't feel like the case now. The team added Joe Flacco, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel to the quarterback room, and they all seem like better options than Pickett.

Kenny Pickett would be the perfect addition for the Saints

Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Picket
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) shares a laugh with quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during NFL training camp practice at the Cleveland Browns training facility, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Pickett does request out because he wants to go somewhere that he can compete for the starting job, the New Orleans Saints could be the best possible landing spot.

While most NFL teams have a starting quarterback or a potential franchise option on the roster, the Saints don't really have that. Right now, head coach Kellen Moore is seemingly hosting a quarterback battle between three below-average options: Jake Haener, Spencer Rattler, and Tyler Shough.

Rattler has looked impressive at times in training camp while the team opted to use a second-round pick on Shough, so it's hard to count either out of the running to be QB1, but Pickett has the chance to be better than both.

Pickett, though not a star, has started games in the NFL and had some success. Mind you, he was playing on a Pittsburgh Steelers team with a loaded defense, but he still managed to win games. Pair that with his experience as the backup on the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles, and there's a chance Pickett could provide a lot to the Saints.

At the very least, Pickett could be a bridge quarterback until Shough is ready to start. It seems like the team wants their 2025 second-round pick to be the quarterback of the future, but it's hard to imagine he's ready to go right now.

More NFL: Intriguing Saints LB Position Battle Heating Up In Preseason

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News