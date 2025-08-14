Ex-Eagles Super Bowl Winning QB Would Be Perfect Fit For Saints
Bleacher Report's Alex Kay recently suggested that Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett could request a trade from the team ahead of the regular season, and the idea makes quite a bit of sense.
"Considering Pickett had expectations of competing for a starting role following the trade that landed him in Cleveland—and had a clear path to becoming the Browns' QB1 before Flacco was signed and the two rookies were drafted—it's reasonable to believe the fourth-year passer might seek another fresh start before the end of training camp," Kay wrote. "While Pickett won a Super Bowl ring as Jalen Hurts' backup with the Philadelphia Eagles last year, he hasn't seen much meaningful action since making his final start for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13 of the 2023 campaign.
"A hamstring injury hasn't helped the 27-year-old's chances of rejuvenating his career. He's already missed most of training camp with the ailment and could continue to be limited for much of August."
When Pickett signed with the Browns, it felt like he had a chance to compete for the starting job, but that doesn't feel like the case now. The team added Joe Flacco, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel to the quarterback room, and they all seem like better options than Pickett.
Kenny Pickett would be the perfect addition for the Saints
If Pickett does request out because he wants to go somewhere that he can compete for the starting job, the New Orleans Saints could be the best possible landing spot.
While most NFL teams have a starting quarterback or a potential franchise option on the roster, the Saints don't really have that. Right now, head coach Kellen Moore is seemingly hosting a quarterback battle between three below-average options: Jake Haener, Spencer Rattler, and Tyler Shough.
Rattler has looked impressive at times in training camp while the team opted to use a second-round pick on Shough, so it's hard to count either out of the running to be QB1, but Pickett has the chance to be better than both.
Pickett, though not a star, has started games in the NFL and had some success. Mind you, he was playing on a Pittsburgh Steelers team with a loaded defense, but he still managed to win games. Pair that with his experience as the backup on the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles, and there's a chance Pickett could provide a lot to the Saints.
At the very least, Pickett could be a bridge quarterback until Shough is ready to start. It seems like the team wants their 2025 second-round pick to be the quarterback of the future, but it's hard to imagine he's ready to go right now.
