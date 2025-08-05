Saints Blockbuster? New Orleans Linked To Trade For Rookie QB
The New Orleans Saints and first year head coach Kellen Moore are in a tough spot this year. The team doesn't seem to have a franchise quarterback as the trio of Jake Haener, Spencer Rattler, and Tyler Shough are currently battling for the starting job.
The Saints have been linked to outside options that could come in to boost their quarterback room, but the front office hasn't taken the bait.
FanSided's Wynston Wilcox recently suggested the Saints should pursue a trade with the Cleveland Browns to acquire rookie signal-caller Dillon Gabriel. Gabriel is currently listed as the third-string quarterback in Cleveland, behind Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett.
"Kellen Moore should not want his tenure tied to Tyler Shough or Spencer Rattler. But if he has to turn to a rookie or inexperienced quarterback, Gabriel is standing right there," Wilcox wrote. "I think Gabriel is more talented than Shough, personally. Which is why if he spirals, Gabriel wouldn’t be a bad option.
"I don’t like the idea of three quarterbacks on the roster with a combined one year of experience. But if Moore was going to turn to any rookie, it should probably be one that had a better collegiate career than Shough. After all, Gabriel did play in the College Football Playoff, played at Oregon and Oklahoma and won a conference championship."
The Saints had multiple chances to land Gabriel in the 2025 NFL Draft, but opted to Shough instead. Gabriel hasn't been incredible in camp, so unless the Browns are selling him for a sixth or seventh round pick, this idea doesn't make any sense.
Still, Gabriel could provide some additional security to the Saints quarterback room. He might not have the edge over Rattler or Shough yet, but he's likely better than Haener. If Rattler and Shough were to struggle early on, Gabriel could be given more of a chance with the Saints than he's bound to see with the Browns.
More NFL: Saints Predicted To Add Generational Superstar To Defense