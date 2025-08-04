Saints Predicted To Add Generational Superstar To Defense
The New Orleans Saints don't have much to be excited for this season. They're one of the worst teams in football from top to bottom and they potentially have the worst quarterback room, too.
This combination of things may have the fans looking forward to next offseason before this year has even begun.
Jacob Infante of Pro Football Sports Network recently predicted the Saints would land the No. 3 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and use it to select Ohio State safety Caleb Downs to add to their defense.
"The New Orleans Saints have a handful of glaring needs heading into the 2025 season," Infante wrote. "The best thing to do in that situation is to just take the best player available, and that’s what they do in this 2026 NFL Mock Draft.
"You could make the case that Caleb Downs is the best overall player in college football entering 2025. He’s a big, brilliant defensive back with elite range, sharp processing, and positional versatility. Downs is effective in coverage, disruptive against the run, and brings strong ball skills and effort as a downhill tackler."
The 2026 NFL Draft is set to be the next time the Saints have a realistic chance to land elite talent. If they can land Downs, they would certainly be adding elite talent.
The young safety is the best defensive player in college football and it's not particularly close this fall. He has excellent coverage abilities and all the intangible traits you could want in a safety. But his tackling ability, led by his natural instincts, is what separates him from all other safeties in college football.
Downs would be the perfect addition to the Saints defense in the next year.
Saints fans shouldn't completely overlook this season, but it's easy to begin looking forward to adding a player like Downs.
More NFL: Saints QB Battle: Youngster Has 'Most At Stake' In Preseason