Saints Blockbuster Trade Idea Brings $72 Million 3x All-Pro To New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints seem to be operating under the premise that they're going to compete for a playoff berth in 2025.
Though they have a rookie quarterback and only won five games last season, the Saints freed up every dollar they could to sign free agents this offseason. That included a three-year deal for defensive end Chase Young and another three years for safety Justin Reid.
It's not entirely clear why the Saints think they need to push the envelope, given their awful salary cap situation, but maybe they think eight wins can get them a division title in a shaky NFC South. If that's the case, might as well go all-in.
Saints Wire's Luke Loffredo came up with one potential bold play for the Saints to add some star power on Monday: trading for Miami Dolphins three-time All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
"Ramsey has made no secret of his respect for Staley, calling him 'the best defensive coordinator' he’s played for. When Staley was announced as the Saints' new DC, Ramsey even reacted on social media with a supportive 'My guy' — adding some fuel to the speculation," Loffredo wrote.
No one doubts Ramsey's talent--he's a seven-time Pro Bowler after all. But the three-year, $72 million extension he signed with Miami means the Saints would either be tied to him through 2028, or have to eat a chunk of dead money to cut ties with him sooner ($18 million dead cap hit after 2025).
"The Saints have a young and promising, but largely unproven, group at cornerback. If New Orleans wants to solidify the position and return to being a stifling defense, making a move for Jalen Ramsey would go a long way to achieving that. With familiarity and a clear need at that spot, this is a move that makes too much sense to ignore."
Ultimately, it would be a tad reckless for the Saints to attach themselves to Ramsey for any amount of time when there's a good chance they won't compete for the playoffs this year. But from what we know of the way the Saints view themselves, it's not out of the question.
