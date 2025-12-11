Saints Starter Trending Towards Week 15 Return

The New Orleans Saints have another division game on Sunday and it sounds like there's a chance the franchise could get a significant piece back for the showdown.

New Orleans will welcome the Carolina Panthers to town on Sunday for a Week 15 showdown after taking down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend. The Saints' secondary took a hit before the Buccaneers game. Starting safety Justin Reid missed the contest due to a knee injury. When the Saints released their first Injury Report of the week on Wednesday, they shared that Reid missed the action. On the bright side, Reid returned to the practice field in a limited capacity on Thursday.

Reid has played in -- and started -- 12 of the team's 13 games this season with his lone absence being the Buccaneers game. The 28-year-old signed as a free agent this past offseason and has been everything the team could've hoped for.

The Saints could get a key piece back

Nov 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Justin Reid (21) carries the ball for a touchdown after making an interception against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

In 12 games, Reid has one interception, one touchdown, four passes defended, a 1/2-sack, 60 total tackles, and has allowed just 224 yards in coverage this season. The combination of Reid and rookie Jonas Sanker at safety has proved to be a good pairing for the franchise.

The team hasn't announced that Reid will be back, but returning to practice on Thursday at least gives him a shot. The Saints have three days to go, as of writing, before they take on the Panthers.

On the negative side, running back Alvin Kamara and tackle Asim Richards both missed practice. Neither has participated in practice yet this week. Defensive end Chris Rumph II was upgraded from being a limited participant on Wednesday to a full participant on Thursday.

The Saints last faced the Panthers on Nov. 9. That game, New Orleans won, 17-7. It was rookie quarterback Tyler Shough's first win in the National Football League. Now, the Saints will face off against a rival at home on Sunday with Reid potentially returning.

