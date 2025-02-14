Saints News Network

Saints Blockbuster Trade Idea Dumps $13 Million Three-Time Pro Bowler To Bengals

Time for the Saints to cut bait with this star veteran?

Feb 9, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A Cincinnati Bengals logo is seen at the Grove. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints are headed for new beginnings, which was perfectly symbolized by the Super Bowl.

On Sunday, now-Saints head coach Kellen Moore won Super Bowl LIX as the offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles, and he did so in the Saints' home stadium. It was the perfect symbolism to demonstrate that the Saints might have a bright future, but they're a long way from where they want to be.

After a 5-12 season, the Saints have to find a way to rebuild, which will require shedding payroll. Their strategy of racking up salary cap debt and converting as much of it as possible to signing bonuses has to end at some point, and now is as good a time as any to start offloading contracts.

Well-respected safety Tyrann Mathieu could be one veteran on his way out the door. Entering his age-33 season, the final year of his $13 million Saints contract, Mathieu could net the Saints some draft capital while playing for a team with a better chance to compete for the postseason.

On Thursday, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox named Mathieu as a top-10 league-wide trade candidate this offseason, thanks to his affordable expiring contract. Knox also named the Cincinnati Bengals as a top potential trade fit for the three-time Pro Bowler.

"Safety Tyrann Mathieu looms as a potential cut or trade candidate, though possibly not an immediate one. If he's traded after June 1 or released with a post-June 1 designation, the Saints can save $7.3 million in cap space."

"The Bengals should be very interested in Mathieu if he becomes available before or after the draft. Cincinnati lacked difference-makers in its secondary this past season, and new defensive coordinator Al Golden could use a playmaker like Mathieu."

Mathieu's consistency would be a huge boon to any team, including the Bengals. He's played in at least 15 games every season since 2016, and has 36 interceptions in his 12-year career, including three in 2024.

Though his three-year Saints tenure will be remembered fondly, Mathieu never wound up making the playoffs in New Orleans. It would be ideal for all parties for the star safety to get shipped off to a contender and help the Saints jump-start their rebuild.

